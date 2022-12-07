Hits & Misses: HIT to MeZe’s Mediterranean restaurant

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader Thea Hood): to MeZe’s Mediterranean restaurant on Mill Street in Grass Valley. Great food! Plus fast service and reasonable prices.

Hit (from reader Thea Hood): To the exceptional Christmas musical performed yearly at the First Baptist Church in Grass Valley. For free reservations for the Dec. 17 and 18 performances, go to http://www.firstbaptistgv.com .

Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): All the wonderful Nevada Countians who help house, feed, and clothe our homeless people. Thanks also to Hospitality House, Sierra Roots, and Helling Library for providing shelter.

Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): Best gift store in town is at the Barrio Mexican Market on Neal Street. Beautiful fanciful objects from Mexico.

Miss (from columnist Tom Durkin): Nevada County Media for a bait-and-switch announcement promising free video recording sessions to musicians but only to reveal deep in the announcement that the free sessions were only for musicians who are NCM members. Non-members must pay $350.

Hit (from managing editor Elias Funez): To our hard working newspaper delivery drivers who work long hours in the middle of the night, and through all types of situations, to get not only The Union, but The Sacramento Bee, The New York Times, and other papers out to people’s doorsteps everyday.

Hit (from managing editor Elias Funez): To the return of Victorian Christmas and Cornish Christmas events in Nevada City and Grass Valley, and their ability to continuously bring the community together despite sometimes harsh conditions.