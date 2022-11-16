Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

Hit (From reader Shanti Emerson): To the mid-term elections. Great voter turnout everywhere in our county and country. No requests to “find 15,000 votes.” Few technical voting machine problems (except AZ). No accusations of “fraud” or voter suppression. No requests for recounts by sore losers. This election was a proud moment for America. Hopefully Americans have renewed their faith in fair elections.

Hit (From Emerson): For creation of a permanent position in the Nevada City government for the Nevada City Nisenan Rancheria Tribe so that the two entities will work together to make sure our indigenous people’s needs are always addressed.

Hit (From Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): To Nevada County Republican Women celebrating 70 years as a federated club, on the right track since 1952.

Miss (From Rebane): To the very slow updating of election results. One week after the election on November 8, the only official preliminary results are those posted at midnight on election night.

Miss (From reader Harry Wyeth): To the new Target store for the excessively tall parking lot lights that are not downward directed and will light up the whole area like a sports arena. And also to the City of Grass Valley for allowing this to happen.

Hit (From reader Paul Matson): To the Tahoe National Forest for once again serving up Christmas tree permits, which are available now. The price is great at ten bucks a tree, and each household can buy two trees. Just up the road on Highway 20 as well as many other locations. We’ve been making this a family tradition for some time now. It’s a lot of fun in beautiful settings, and it’s good for our forest’s health. You can buy your permits and view the permitted cutting areas’ map at the TNF office at 631 Coyote Street in Nevada City, or online at Tahoe National Forest Christmas Tree Permits in California – Recreation.gov

Hit (From reader Gregory Shaffer): To The Union for bringing back a great feature, Lorraine’s Lowdown on Saturdays. I submitted a miss in August after it was dropped, so only fitting I say thank you for bringing back this breath of fresh air of positive local news. And a HIT to Lorraine Jewett for her hard work on this delightful column. Feel free to chime with your thanks by sending an email to editboard@theunion.com.

Miss (From reader Mark Tuttle): To the Nevada County Planning Commissioners (at least the few who could be bothered to attend) and staff who got bullied by the vocal NIMBY minority and voted to ensure no new housing is built to support our homeless community members. Where are our Supervisors? So much for their housing and homelessness objectives.