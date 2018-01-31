Hits and misses: To farmers and ranchers and missing signs

Each week we'll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to drogers@theunion.com or bhamilton@theunion.com.

HIT: To Nevada County's ranchers and farmers who produce food for our tables while protecting the land and helping preserve the rural atmosphere that we all value.

MISS: To the state highway department for removing an advisory sign on Duggan's Road, just south of Lime Kiln Road. Just before a rise in the road a sign said: "Hill blocks view" (as hills are wont to do). It brought smiles to many faces.

MISS: To all legislators, at every level, who act as if devotion to their political party is more important than representing the people who put them in office. Voter backlash to this attitude brought us the "accidental president" who occupies the White House.

HIT: To all those who take extra time to hold doors open for aged or disabled strangers in businesses and public places. Their reward goes beyond the "Thank You" that they receive.

MISS: To auto crashes. It's always so difficult to lose members of the community under such sudden and tragic circumstances. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Dominic Giuliani and Dawson Turiello.

Hit: Wonderful fourth annual Nugget Fringe Festival with exciting, edgy performances.

Hit: Coco. What an incredible accomplishment, we need to highlight the fact that young adults from our area can do some amazing things. What a talented young man.

Miss: Cannabis. Nevada City, if they don't get this thing under control, is going to be a hotbed of cultivation / manufacturing. 7 new applicants? Watch out. This thing needs to have some controls. Not sure what that looks like.

HIT: To the yearly homeless count. It may not be perfect, but it's the best we can do to get a baseline of information on one of the biggest issues facing Nevada County. The more information we have on the subject, the more effective a comprehensive plan can be.