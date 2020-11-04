Hits and Misses in Nevada County: Number of arrests is a MISS

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. You can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

MISS (from reader Pauli Halstead): to 229 arrests in October. Seventy-one are felons with re-arrests. Approximately 33 felons are known to be homeless. Eighteen homeless felons were released from jail into the community just in October. Mostly drug charges and three fires.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Paul Matson): While driving through the Rood Center to enjoy the fall colors there, I was reminded of all that Eric Rood did for us. With degrees in management and business, a United States Air Force career, combined with a good heart and a great sense of humor, he brought a lot to the table. He was a three-term county supervisor and his accomplishments were notable. Eric championed the Highway 20 bypass between Grass Valley and Penn Valley and was a founder of the Western Gateway Recreation and Park District. The Eric Rood Administration Center would not have been built in Nevada City without his (and others’) support and leadership. Thank you, Eric!

HIT (from Editorial Board member Jo Ann Rebane): to vote center personnel all over the county who seem to be vying for “most friendly” and “most helpful” awards. That competition will be close.

MISS (from Rebane): to voters who could have cast their ballots without waiting or standing in any lines had they gone to the vote center at the Sierra College gym. This facility was fully staffed, large and airy, and comfortably set up to handle lots of voters.

HIT (from Rebane): to autumn colors. Despite the recent confusing weather of sunny and pleasant temperatures failing to provide the leaves of our deciduous trees the usual overnight cold blast to kick them into showy colors, some maples and dogwoods are turning anyway. Hurrah for independent thinking.

HIT (from Editorial Board member Susan Rogers): to re-gaining control of my email inbox now that the election season is over.

MISS (from Susan Rogers): to the record-setting sums spent this season on campaign advertising for and against the 12 California ballot propositions. More than $684 million was raised, dwarfing the $473 million raised during the 2016 election cycle.