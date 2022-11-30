Hits and Misses: HIT to Rainbow Market

Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com.

Hit (from reader Lynn and Mike Badgwell): To the Rainbow Market for serving a free turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. Wednesday night we had driven in from Palm Springs where we celebrated our 50th Wedding Anniversary with our daughters and their families. The last thing we wanted to do was to cook for just the two of us. We enjoyed a delicious dinner while watching the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants in the quiet of our own living room.

Miss (from reader Jim Dierberger): To the updates on the Mill Street “mall.” A sad day for preservation tourists who come to GV. How short-sighted.

Miss (from reader Joann Rebane): To continued Democrat control of California and dependence on taxing the rich. Seems that when markets fall so does state income. Just months ago California had a huge surplus but now faces a $25 billion budget deficit. Don’t worry, free health care for illegal aliens won’t be cut.

Hit (from reader Joann Rebane): To the return of joyous holiday favorites – Cornish Christmas, Mike Bratton Turkey Trot, Victorian Christmas, choral concerts, craft boutiques, and wreaths on Memorial bridges.

Hit (from reader Thea Hood): To Susan Roger’s recent Olli class taught at Sierra College, introducing the history of the eleven regional nations which first settled in North America and how they still have a profound influence on the character of the various regions found in the USA today.

Miss (from reader Susan Rogers): To SaveMart grocery store, for eliminating the easier-to-use shopping carts with the smaller wheelbase and shallower basket. A checkout clerk told me that the hand baskets are probably next, because they have to purchase 300 of them a year to replace those that go missing. Considering that most, if not all, older customers would prefer a cart that’s easier to maneuver, and often need only a hand basket to buy just a few things, these are very poor management decisions. But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised, since the new owner (as of March) is a private equity firm, the type of company that cares only about minimizing costs and enhancing profits, not about customer convenience or satisfaction.

Hit (from reader Len Jasuinas): To Chris Kelly for organizing and pulling together the Thanksgiving Vegan Pot Luck Dinner at the Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park. About 75 people attended and brought a variety of tasty Vegan dishes to share. Fellow vegans mingled and had a good time. Look for more Vegan events in the future.Hits and Misses

