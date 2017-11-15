Grass Valley School District: We need your input, support to improve facilities

At the Grass Valley School District, our goal is to provide the most engaging, relevant, enriching, and safe school experience for students and to produce productive citizens for today, tomorrow, and the future.

Grass Valley School District was formed more than 150 years ago, and has the oldest school buildings in Nevada County and the oldest continuously operated school site in California.

We have taken care of our classrooms and facilities for decades, successfully utilizing many resources — including our own operating budget and developer fees — but our schools are old, and inevitably need repairs and additional maintenance, as well as upgrades and modernization.

So, over the last number of years, we have been working hard to understand just how we can provide our students with the facilities they deserve.

We will also be conducting a survey, and we invite you to tour the schools.

In 2015, numerous meetings at all our school sites were held to develop and refine our Facilities Master Plan. Considerable input from staff, parents and the community helped refine the needs lists. The resulting priorities, the Facilities Master Plan, cost estimates and other related information can be found on our website: http://www.gvsd.us

To address our needs, the district has already sought many potential funding sources (the state, philanthropy, etc.). However, even if we received all available resources (some of which require a local "match"), many facilities needs would remain unaddressed. As such, the district's board is now considering a request for local funding — a General Obligation (GO) bond — which has not been sought by the district since 1967.

But before we decide to go in that direction, we want input from as many of you as possible.

In the coming weeks and months, we will be contacting you in a variety of ways, including public meetings, individual conversations and this letter, with answers to the most frequently asked questions (See this story at TheUnion.com for a list of those questions).

We will also be conducting a survey, and we invite you to tour the schools Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Bell Hill Academy; Friday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Grass Valley Charter School; Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 2:30 p.m. at Lyman Gilmore; and Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at Scotten School.

Of course, please feel free to contact any of us or Assistant Superintendent Martinez at 530-273-4483, ext. 2663, with any questions or to schedule some other time to visit.

We hope to hear from you soon, and thank you very much for your feedback.

Frank Bennallack, Lisa Jarvis, Jeanne Michael, Tom Pettit and Bonnie Taylor are members of the Grass Valley School District Board of Trustees.