Glenn Freitas: McClintock ignores mask benefits
U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock continues to preach that “the only relief from lockdowns is to end them” (The Union’s Other Voices of Dec. 15). Essentially his justification is the U.S. Bill of Rights and the need to restore our business economy.
He claims shutdowns have been a failure, and that people should “lead their own lives according to their own best judgment.”
Nowhere does he speak to the relationship between that “best judgment” and the spiking number of COVID-19 cases and ICU occupancy. (Thank you, Thanksgiving.)
We have seen many peoples’ attitudes about public safety influenced by a lame-duck president who struggles to accept the medical benefits of distancing and masking, let alone election results.
McClintock is cut from the same cloth, and I am absolutely glad it’s not a white coat.
Glenn Freitas
Grass Valley
