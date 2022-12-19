George Boardman: There was no lack of candidates for our ninth annual awards

The bizarre behavior of some citizens when confronted with the COVID mandates may have faded from our lives, but that didn’t mean there weren’t plenty of opportunities during the past year to be recognized in the ninth annual You Can’t Make This Stuff Up Awards.

Given every December to those members of the community who distinguished themselves during the year with clueless actions or head-scratching decisions, the judge—that would be me—found many worthy candidates in a year dominated by elections.

Candidates for district attorney and sheriff withdrew their candidacies after realizing they weren’t qualified to hold the offices, while a judge disqualified the winner of the county auditor- controller race.

Some disgruntled citizens decided to recall all five members of the Board of Supervisors and run candidates against the two who were up for reelection. They never filed the petitions required to trigger a recall, and the two candidates they ran finished last.

A SoCal carpetbagger said he would finance a recount of votes cast in the race for county Clerk-Recorder, where the winner received over 60% of the votes. He backed out after learning how much it would cost. Meanwhile, a candidate for the Grass Valley City Council spent most of the campaign in the county jail. He also lost.

Then there were the three high school district trustees who took time from a board meeting to endorse two candidates for the board. They lost too.

But all of the awards weren’t confined to the elections. The sheriff’s office had to explain why it couldn’t find the body of a teen in a case that drew national attention, and Grass Valley’s crack cyber security team needed five months to realize the information of residents may have been compromise in a computer hack.

Then there was the top job at the county Fairgrounds, which has turned into a revolving door, and the NID director who insisted he wasn’t speaking as a director when he voiced an opinion at an NID board meeting.

All of this gives us ample material to fulfill the charge of Chicago journalist and humorist Finley Peter Dunne, who believed “the job of the newspaper is to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” What follows are examples of why the news business is the most fun you can have with your clothes on.

TIME MARCHES ON AWARD: To the Nevada County Planning Department, which started the clock on the 60-day period for comment on the draft EIR for the reopening of the Idaho- Maryland Mine while the county was reeling from a massive snow storm and more than 10,000 PG&E customers were without power. They later extended the deadline by a month.

SCHOOL DAZE AWARD: To President Pat Seeley of the high school district board of trustees, who offered a resolution to end all vaccine, masking and other COVID-19 state mandates the same day county health officials said we are entering the “early state of a large Omicron surge.”

I SPY AWARD: To the Nevada County Information Technology Department, which positioned a security camera to provide a nice view of the hall way to the county Clerk-Recorder’s office, but didn’t capture anything happening at the entrance.

IT’S JUST A PIECE OF PAPER AWARD: To the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, who voted arbitrarily to make masks optional, violating a memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ union. Enough Nevada Union teachers stayed home for two days to force the cancelation of classes.

SHEEP HAVE GONE ASTRAY AWARD: To Teine Rebane Kenney, who testified she went to the Rood Center to pray for everybody as part of the “Jericho March” and ended up with a temporary restraining order for allegedly forcing her way into the county Clerk-Recorder’s office.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER AWARD No. 1: To Grass Valley’s cyber security team, which took five months to notify residents their personal information may have been compromised when the city’s computers were hacked.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER AWARD No. 2: When officials congratulated themselves at the ribbon cutting for Brunswick Commons, it was announced homeless residents would start moving in the week of Aug. 29. After enduring record-setting heat and the first rain of the season, they started moving in Sept. 19.

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS AWARD: To attorney Barry Pruett, who criticized The Union and other local news media for reporting that two county employees were seeking restraining orders against three of his clients.

FINE PRINT AWARD: Given jointly to Lori Steele and Matt Beauchamp, who withdrew from the races for sheriff and district attorney after discovering they failed to meet the minimum qualifications to run for the positions.

DETAILS, DETAILS AWARD: To Rob Tribble, who was disqualified after being elected county Auditor-Controller. A judge ruled Tribble failed to meet the qualifications for the job.

IF IT WALKS LIKE A DUCK…AWARD: To NID director Chris Bierwagen, who insisted he wasn’t speaking as an NID director when he voiced support for the Centennial Dam at an NID board meeting.

EMPTY THREAT AWARD: To the organizers of the effort to recall all members of the Board of Supervisors. They never turned in any of the signatures required to trigger a recall vote.

STRIKE OUT AWARD: Also to the organizers of the effort to recall the supervisors. They backed candidates for two supervisors’ seats. Both finished last in their races.

SCROOGE McDUCK AWARD: To Supervisors Ed Scofield, Dan Miller and Sue Hoek, who opposed state legislation that would pay the prevailing wage to laborers who eradicate the fuel that starts our wildland fires.

YOU CAN’T BE TOO CAREFUL AWARD No.1: To Supervisor Heidi Hall, for writing “I’m inclined to support” Measure V in a long essay laying out the case for the tax increase.

YOU CAN’T BE TOO CAREFUL AWARD No.2: To supervisors’ chair Sue Hoek, who laid out the rationale for Measure V, then proclaimed: “It’s up to the voters.”

BLOOD HOUND AWARD No. 1: To the Nevada Country Sheriff’s Office, which couldn’t find the body of a missing teen in a lake near Truckee after a couple of days of searching. Amateur explorers managed to do it in a few hours.

BLOOD HOUND AWARD No. 2: Also to the sheriff’s office, which missed a car and two bodies outside the vehicle while searching a suspected crash site off Highway 20. A citizen found the victims after noticing some tire marks going over the embankment.

NO CHANCE AWARD: To Mathew Coulter, who finished third in the race for two Grass Valley Council seats. He was the subject of several restraining orders, needed a police escort to attend council meetings, and spent much of the campaign in the county jail.

KICKING A MAN WHEN HE’S DOWN AWARD: To the Nevada County Contractors’ Association PAC, which spent $935 on a political hit piece attacking Coulter.

SO MUCH FOR ENDORSEMENTS AWARD: To high school district trustees Pat Seely, Jim Drew, and Jim Hinman, who used a trustee meeting to endorse the candidacies of fellow trustee Stephanie Leishman and Jim Adamson, Seeley’s son. Both lost.

MAKE UP YOUR MIND AWARD: To the Nevada County Republican Central Committee, which opposed Assemblywoman Megan Dahle in the Republican primary for the 1st state Assembly District, then endorsed her in the general election.

ON SECOND THOUGHT AWARD: To the voters of Nevada City, who cast fewer “yes” votes for Measure W than signed the petition that triggered the vote.

REVOLVING DOOR AWARD: To the Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors, who have hired three CEOs in the last seven years. Two were fired and the third left for another job.

