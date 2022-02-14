George Boardman: Shasta County recall results should encourage local malcontents

The outcome of a recent special election in Shasta County should encourage the Nevada County residents embarking on a quixotic quest to unseat all five members of the country Board of Supervisors.

The Shasta malcontents, rallying around an outfit called the California State Militia, sought the ouster of three supervisors who they claimed (stop me if you’ve heard this before) failed to stand up to state COVID mandates that restricted their personal freedom.

They acquired enough signatures to force a recall of supervisors chair Leonard Moty. The former police chief of Redding who considers himself a life-long Republican was removed from office Feb. 1. Now, they are gunning for the district attorney and the county superintendent of schools.

Moty’s ouster was the culmination of a two-year effort bankrolled by the son of a billionaire who had run-ins with county zoning officials several years ago, and included disruptions of county operations, threats and intimidation — the standard playbook for far-right conservatives who are big on personal freedom but care little about personal responsibility.

Moty and other supervisors were subjected to levels of anger and hostility once reserved for state officials. Carlos Zapata, a local militia member who helped organize the recall efforts, told the board in 2020 there could be blood in the streets if the supervisors didn’t reject state health rules such as mask requirements. One person told Moty that bullets are expensive, but “ropes are reusable.”





At first glance, there are few direct parallels between Shasta and Nevada counties. Shasta is the home of the State of Jefferson movement, has regularly rejected Democratic candidates at the state and national levels, and Republicans outnumber Democrats 2 to 1.

Nevada County is hardly a hot-bed of the Jefferson movement, has regularly rejected Republican candidates at the state and national levels in recent years, and has swung to the Democratic Party when it comes to voter affiliation.

But both counties are part of a trend we are seeing in other parts of the country: Establishment Republicans increasingly facing more conservative challengers, many inspired by Donald Trump and his repeated false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Many Republicans embrace the claim even though there is no evidence to back it up. GOP legislators in at least 14 states have enacted laws that empower state officials to take control of county election boards, strip secretaries of state of their executive authority, or make local election officials criminally or financially liable for even technical errors.

“Some elected officials don’t like the results, so they’re trying to rewrite the rules,” said Jena Griswold, chair of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State. “This is a breakdown of what it means to live in the United States. It’s an attack on the idea that Americans get to choose their elected officials.”

This wave hasn’t washed up on true-blue California yet, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t trying to erode confidence in local government operations. County election and health officials around the state have been the targets of threats and harassment, and the Nevada County Elections office reports an ongoing campaign to convince local voters their votes weren’t counted, who then berate election officials even though they have no evidence to back-up the claim.

Then there was the recent confrontation when supporters of the recall showed up at the elections office because they had questions about the rejection of one of their recall petitions. You don’t need eight people — unmasked and two of them carrying American flags — to seek clarification on a technical detail. Three of them now face restraining orders.

This was theater designed to embarrass officials and stir up the locals, more agitprop by the local malcontents who like to berate the supervisors at the start of their meetings, and hold press conferences that only their dead-red supporters take seriously.

The recall supporters claim the supervisors overreached in their reaction to the pandemic and failed to remove or fire various county health officials. All of this amounts to “crimes against humanity,” a term generally used to describe genocide.

The supervisors’ response is to blame the COVID restrictions on the state and to generally apply all restrictions with a feather-light touch. But that’s not good enough these days for those who demand forceful resistance to higher authority, violently if necessary.

The irony that at least three of the local supervisors being targeted describe themselves as conservatives shouldn’t escape notice. This is the price you pay when your political party unleashes the furies.

GOVERNOR DAHLE?

How you going to keep them down on the farm after they’ve seen … Sacramento?

The River City may not stack up well against Paree, but it looks a lot better than Bieber, home of state Sen. Brian Dahle. That’s the only reasonable explanation I can find for his announcement that he’s going to run against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Dahle will be termed out in 2024, and the next move up for him — Rep. Doug LaMalfa’s congressional seat — doesn’t look like it’s going to happen any time soon. Since he doesn’t appear to be interested in the newly created 3rd Congressional District, Dahle’s only options are a return to farming, shilling for special interests in Sacramento, or going to work for his wife, Assemblywoman Megan Dahle.

Dahle faces several obstacles. The first is recognition — hardly anybody knows him outside of his sparsely populated rural district. Getting the kind of recognition you need in the Golden State to have a shot at getting elected governor requires the kind of money that only Newsom can raise. And he reportedly has over $20 million in the bank before he makes any phone calls.

Don’t expect any big-bucks GOP backers to step up to the plate. They want to back candidates who have a chance of winning. The fact that no prominent California Republicans are interested in challenging Newson in November should tell you all you need to know.

That’s probably why most of the state’ major media ignored Dahle’s announcement in Redding. The media that know him best, Sacramento TV stations, didn’t lead the evening news with his announcement, and the state’s major newspapers either ignored it or buried the story.

But at least we know what Dahle will be doing between now and November. If you need anything from your state senator, you better get the request in soon.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com