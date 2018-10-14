George Boardman: If you want to become misunderstood, become a senior citizen

WILL ASSEMBLYMAN Brian Dahle make a run for the 1st district state senate seat if Ted Gaines is elected to the state Board of Equalization? … WHAT? Local Republicans endorse a new tax? Only if it’s a pot tax … DIANNE FEINSTEIN’S reelection race got a big boost when the Trumpies started yelling “Lock her up” … NEITHER SIDE is sincere in the Centennial Dam debate: NID imposed a phony spending cap and SYRCL will oppose the dam regardless of what the Raw Water Master Plan concludes … I REFUSE to try the latest trendy sandwich, mayo and peanut butter … VERIZON HAS a lot of nerve claiming it supports first responders after throttling the ability of some firefighters to communicate during last summer’s wild land blazes …

I will turn three quarters of a century old later this week, a significant event in some families but no big deal in mine, where nobody takes you seriously until you pass 80.

When I reached my mid 30s, I started saying I've had too many birthdays to get excited but not enough to be depressed. I still don't feel depressed for a couple of reasons. First, I don't have any chronic aches or pains, I have the stamina and strength to do what I want to do, and my brain is still functioning at a fairly high level.

The second reason is my sister, Mary Ann, who died 25 years ago at the age of 46 from ALS. She would have given everything she had to live as long as I have. You'll never hear me complain about getting old.

It turns out I'm not alone because seniors are now the fastest growing segment of the population. The average life span grew more in the 20th century than in all previous millennia, and by 2020, there will be more people on earth over the age of 65 than under the age of 5, according to demographers.

And we have more of the money. Almost 19 percent of those over 65 are still working, many of them because they need the money. But as a group, we are the wealthiest seniors ever. Thirty years ago, households headed by those over 65 were 10 times as wealthy as those under 35; now they're 50 times as wealthy. Take that, millennials!

We're not sitting around waiting for the Grim Reaper to come calling. Many of my fellow seniors are regular volunteers, we are politically active, and we make it a point to vote in large numbers.

But as Rodney Dangerfield would put it, we can't get no respect.

There is a general perception that old people are irrelevant, and that we are needlessly consuming scarce resources. The concept is even baked into economic terminology: Those 64 and older are part of the "dependent" rather than the "productive" population, a burden that the young must carry.

A Moody's Investors Service report suggests that the aging population — sometimes referred to as the "gray horde" or the "silver tsunami"— will dampen global economic growth for two decades. Then there's the federal government's two biggest outlays, Social Security and Medicare. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that some of the fastest-growing jobs between now and 2024 will be in health care and elder care.

These attitudes have led to what some are calling "ageism," the promotion of negative stereotypes of older people. (Everybody has to be the victim of something in this society.) One of its more blatant forms is the addressing of older people in "elderspeak"— high, loud tones and a simplified vocabulary — and tarring them with nouns like "coot" and "geezer" or adjectives like "decrepit."

There's a lot of debate — mainly among people my age — about what we should be called. After all, nobody wants to be reminded they're getting older.

"I haven't found a word that somebody isn't turned off by," says Dr. Laura Carstensen, director of the Stanford Center on Longevity. Even positive words like "sage" have their limits. "There are a whole bunch of older people who are nothing close to wise," she says.

"Perennial" is a word that seems to be getting some traction these days, but that sounds more like a plant than a person. Apparently nobody likes to be called "elderly," but then they don't like "aged," "senior citizen," or "older adult" either. My brother, who's 16 months younger than I am, refers to me as "old timer," but that's probably because I call him "bro," a term he despises. (Annoying your little brother never grows old.)

Regardless of what we're called, we tend to be characterized as either raddled wretches — read Police Blotter for a week to get examples — or cuddly Yodas who are cute in their own way but otherwise harmless and irrelevant. My own experience is that some fit these caricature but most don't.

My maternal grandfather was a character out of a Norman Rockwell painting, although I was too young to know it at the time. My paternal grandfather was a rather formal, somber looking gent, and my father was somewhere between both of them. All of them retained their marbles until the very end.

It's possible I'll turn into a raddled wretch, but I will never be a cuddly Yoda. It's not in my make-up, and I'm too old to change now. I'm not inclined to "think" old. My daughter asked me a couple of years ago what I liked least about being a senior citizen. I had to think about it for a moment, but then it came to me: Many of my fellow seniors are boring, wrapped up in the past and most interested in their medical problems and their grandchildren.

Me? I deal with medical issues as they arise and practice the axiom that if you rest, you rust. While I like to talk about my granddaughter, I make it a point not to bother other people with long-winded stories. And I look to the future — I'm more interested in what might happen tomorrow than in what happened yesterday. An endless curiosity is one of the things that gets me up in the morning.

That, and the need to go to the bathroom.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.