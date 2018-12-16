George Boardman: Idea of goodwill toward men lost in the ongoing ‘war’ on Christmas

RETAILERS ARE under less pressure to get rid of long lines for customers now that shoppers have smart phones to distract them while they wait … SENATOR KAMALA Harris’ claim she didn’t know about a sexual harassment suit involving two of her employees won’t fly. She’s either lying or she’s a clueless boss … WARRIORS SUPER star Steph Curry doesn’t think a man landed on the moon (he now says he was joking) and teammate Draymond Green isn’t sure the earth is round. They should stick to what they know: Basketball … IF MEXICO is going to pay for the new border wall, why does Trump need $5 billion in the budget to start construction …

Christmas used to be a time of peace, reflection and — despite the hassles of preparing for the big day — a time of relative tranquility. But that was before the era of 24/7/365 political and cultural warfare, where any pause or cease fire is a sign of weakness.

Thus, we are treated to another year of the War on Christmas in which secular progressives and God-less atheists are allegedly trying to do away with public symbols of the Christian faith that has been a bedrock of the American ideal.

The war is being fought on several fronts this year:

The rotunda of the Illinois state capitol features a Nativity scene for Christians, a menorah to mark Hanukkah, and an arm holding an apple with a snake coiled around it, a gift from the Chicago branch of The Satanic Temple.

"Baby, It's Cold Outside," a staple of Christmas play lists at radio stations around the country, is now being criticized by members of the #MeToo movement as sexist and hinting at date rape. At least two radio stations have banned it. (While they're at it, they might want to review Eartha Kitt's version of "Santa Baby.")

In an apparent attempt to rile up the conservative base (why aren't these people ever happy?), America's Last Line of Defense, a notoriously unreliable website, claimed Ted Nugent and Kid Rock have raised $10 million to "battle the forces of evil" in Michigan during Christmas. No such fundraising occurred.

The Nativity scene at a Massachusetts Catholic Church has the baby Jesus locked in a cage, separated from Mary and Joseph, to provoke conversation about America's immigration policy. "We want to put a mirror of the world into the stable," said the Rev. Steve Josoma.

This prompted Fox News talking head Sean Hannity to cite this as another example of Christmas "under siege," an appropriate response from the network that has received a big rating boost for its continual ranting on the subject.

The "attack" on Christmas actually started in the 17th Century, when the Puritans banned celebration of the holiday because it didn't accord with their interpretation of the Bible. The issue was dormant for many years until Fox revived it in 2005 with its heavy promotion of a book by radio host John Gibbons, "The War on Christmas: How the Liberal Plot to Ban the Sacred Holiday Is Worse Than Your Thought."

The cudgel was picked up by Fox talking head Bill O'Reilly who told viewers that liberals were "turning the Christmas situation into secular progressive politics" because they wanted "a new America, and traditional Christmas isn't part of it." This became an annual campaign until Fox got tired of settling sexual harassment suits and fired O'Reilly.

The American Family Association publishes an annual "Naughty and Nice" list of companies that either use (nice) or avoid (naughty) the word "Christmas" in their advertising and seasonal promotions.

This year's list of "nice" stores that do business in western Nevada County include Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree, JC Penney and Kmart. Stores to avoid include Family Dollar, Staples and Walgreens. Starbucks, a perennial target for promoting social harmony or winter weather instead of Christmas on its seasonal cups, gets a "marginal" rating this year.

The debate was largely confined to talk radio and cable networks until candidate Donald Trump, a man who has openly mocked religion, promised to bring back "Merry Christmas" if elected. He even suggested at one point a boycott of Starbucks.

Social conservatives, who seem to be anxious about every aspect of their lives, have been receptive to this message, turning things like holiday greetings and decorations into potentially divisive political statements. People who believe Christmas is under attack point to inclusive phrases like "happy holidays" as liberal insults to Christianity.

That argument has become sweeping shorthand for conservative anxieties, according to Don Cassino, an associate professor of political science at Fairleigh Dickinson University who has studied the movement. "They say the next step after saying 'happy holidays' is abortion on demand and euthanasia. That's a hell of a slippery slope, but that's the argument being made."

Many people think the real devil in this movement is the American Civil Liberties Union, but the advocacy group points out that it has supported groups on both sides of the debate.

"Christmas celebrations in this country are alive and well, and as long as the government itself isn't promoting religious doctrine, these celebrations are entirely constitutional," said Daniel Mach, director of the program on freedom of religion and belief for the ACLU.

The so-called war strikes me as a bogus wedge issue designed to keep evangelicals politically engaged. There are secular groups that would love to get rid of public displays of Christmas, but you would be hard pressed to show me any major victories they have achieved. There is plenty of Christmas out there for anybody who wants to embrace it.

I embrace the Christmas tradition, but I'm also acutely aware that our diverse country has many people who follow different traditions, and some who don't believe at all. I use the term "happy holidays" in deference to my Jewish brother-in-law, Jewish friends of many years, and anybody else I know who doesn't believe what I believe.

I don't believe those words diminish or denigrate Christmas. Rather, I think the words are a small gesture of the goodwill toward all men we're supposed to practice at this time of the year. People who disagree with me might want to revisit the story of Christmas and what lesson it teaches.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.