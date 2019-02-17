George Boardman: Get ready for more empty slogans, shallow thinking in 2020 race

VICE PRESIDENT Mike Pence was ridiculed when he said he wouldn’t meet alone with a woman who isn’t his wife, but that’s not a bad policy in the era of #MeToo … THINGS MUST be slow in Auburn: The police announced they have rounded up $3,500 worth of abandoned shopping carts … SOME PEOPLE are complaining that their tax refunds are smaller under the Trump tax cuts. Don’t they realize a refund is just an interest-free loan to the government?

It has become standard operating procedure in political races for candidates to fess up to past transgressions in the early stages of the race, mainly to take away the ability of the opposition to use those shortcomings as an October surprise in the late stages of a campaign.

That explains why we know that Al Gore had a drinking problem, his wife had a bout of depression, and George W. Bush was sober and drug free. Candidates for lesser office have trod similar paths in recent years.

But we are now seeing a new form of personal confessions as candidates for the Democratic nomination for president confess to past ideological transgressions that might offend the progressive wing of the party, perceived as the base needed to win the nomination.

The party has 11 candidates who have declared their candidacy or are thinking about running as I write this, and many of them are renouncing old sins while promising to embrace the new faith. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow travelers may not be the modern embodiment of Tomas de Torquemada, but they serve the same purpose of getting the errant to renounce their heresies and embrace the orthodoxy.

The first potential candidate to don the sackcloth and ashes was former Vice President Joe Biden, who used a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day speech to admit he "hadn't always been right" when he pushed for laws in the '90s that created different legal standards for powder cocaine and crack cocaine.

"It was a big mistake when it was made," he said. "We were told by the experts that 'crack, you never go back,' it was somehow fundamentally different. But it's trapped an entire generation."

Powder cocaine is expensive (comic Robin Williams said it is "God's way of saying you have too damn much money") and tends to be consumed by wealthy whites. Crack cocaine brought the drug to the masses, primarily blacks and other minorities, but carried stiffer prison sentences if you were caught with it. Biden was a major supporter of that legislation.

But Biden is not alone when it comes to renouncing past transgressions. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is trying to shed the scarlet letter "A," as in the "A" rating she received from the National Rifle Association when she was a congresswoman. During a recent tour of Iowa to test the presidential waters, Gillibrand said she formerly looked at guns "through the lens of hunting. My mother still shoots the Thanksgiving turkey.

"But when I became a senator, I recognized I had a lot to learn about my state and all of the 20 million citizens I was going to represent," she said. She has since pushed for legislation to make gun trafficking a federal crime, supported an assault weapons ban, and promoted universal background checks — all worth an "F" rating now from the NRA.

Then there's Kamala Harris, the former attorney general and district attorney who was apparently too tough on crime for some people. She told reporters at Howard University she now regrets not pushing harder for criminal-justice reform and that she had "no choice" but to defend a state policy of denying transgender inmates gender-reassignment surgery when she was California's AG.

Harris, who's been accused of being an elitist, attempted to prove her "authenticity" by releasing a video that showed her dancing to Cardi B's "I Like It." Here are some of the non-elitist lyrics: "Now I like dollars, I like diamonds / I like stunting, I like shining / I like million dollar deals." (Maybe Harris should ask Bill Clinton about Sister Souljah.)

Elizabeth Warren bears the burden of being both an elitist and not very likable—she reminds me of the elementary school teacher every student wanted to avoid. Just to show she's one of the folks, she took to Instagram Live to drink a Michelob Ultra and share her plans to watch "Casablanca" that night, and chose a beaten down mill town instead of Boston or Cambridge, Mass., to formally announce her candidacy.

She has apologized for taking a genetic test that showed she likely had Native American ancestry, and for claiming she was an "American Indian" when she applied for membership in the Texas Bar Association. The DNA test upset Cherokee Nation leaders, who contend tribal citizenship has more to do with centuries of customs and laws than with lab tests.

Other potential candidates have their own burdens to bear. Rep Tulsi Gabbard claims to be the anti-war voice of the party, but has accepted more than $100,000 in donations from Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, and other defense contractors. Then there's her opposition in the past to same-sex marriage.

Senator Cory Booker will have to explain why he had nice things to say about Bain Capital, held up as an exemplar of Wall Street greed when Barack Obama was running against Mitt Romney, and his support of charter schools—a no-no for the teachers unions. He recently announced he has a girlfriend just to forestall any speculation about his sexual orientation.

I don't have a problem with people changing their minds, but the skeptic in me suspects much of this is being done to pass an ideology purity test. The next thing you know, we'll be hearing empty sloganeering about Medicare-for-all and the Green New Deal.

Others will argue that such shallow thinking was rewarded in 2016, when the winning candidate promised a big, beautiful wall paid for by Mexico, wiping out the national debt, and the replacement of Obamacare with Something Terrific. Who's to say it won't work again?

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com.