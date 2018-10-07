George Boardman: Billionaires may own everything else, but they don’t own our beaches

NEVADA CITY should update the rotating pictures it features on the city’s home page. For example, the farm to table banquet ended a couple of years ago … WELLS FARGO has three branches in Grass Valley and two in Auburn. Since it plans to get rid of 5,000 branches over the next two years, you have to assume a couple of the offices are candidates for the chopping block … AMAZON’S DECISION to raise the minimum wage of its employees to $15 an hour should benefit anybody seeking temporary employment during the holidays … CONSERVATIVES SEEM to be less than enthusiastic about Amazon’s decision. I thought the point of the Trump economic boom is to lift everybody’s boat …

The U.S. Supreme Court has essentially told a Silicon Valley billionaire that he cannot deny the public access to any of California's 1,100 miles of magnificent shoreline.

The high court reaffirmed the right of Californians to enjoy their coastline when it refused to hear an appeal from billionaire Vinod Khosla that he has the right to stop people from crossing his property to reach Martins Beach on the San Mateo County coast.

Khosla, a co-founder of Sun Microsystems who now heads Khosla Ventures, a $4 billion venture capital fund, paid $37.5 million for 53 acres of beachfront property opposite the beach, and then shut off public access. When people objected, he offered to grant an easement over his property for $30 million.

The California Coastal Zone Conservation Initiative made the state's entire coast public property, and subsequent legislation restricted the right of property owners to deny access to the coast. Over 20 other states grant the public similar access to their beaches, lakes and waterways, so the billionaire's challenge to California law generated more than parochial interest.

The property was owned by the Deeney family for over 100 years. Over time, they built 45 cabins, a general store, and charged a modest fee for access to the beach and parking. The fee was $5 when Khosla bought the property and put up a gate with a sign that said, "Beach closed, keep out."

Locals organized Friends of Martins Beach and sued, but a San Mateo County judge ruled that Khosla has the right to block public access to the beach, thanks to an unusual set of circumstances dating back to the Mexican-American War of 1848. People can still use the beach — if they can get there from the ocean.

The cause was then taken up by the Surfrider Foundation, an advocacy group that was led for many years by Rob "Bird Legs" Caughlan, a semi-legendary surfer I've known since junior high school. But this is also personal in another way: Much of my misspent youth was spent at the 200-acre, crescent-shaped beach, one of the best places to surf north of Santa Cruz for those who aren't ready for Mavericks.

The Surfrider suit accused Khosla of painting over billboards welcoming people to the beach, putting up a locked gate in front of Martins Beach Road, and hiring armed guards — all, technically, property development that requires permits from the state Coastal Commission. His lawyers assert the beach was never open to the public because admission was charged, and that the plaintiffs are trying to reclaim a right that never existed.

California courts up through the state Supreme Court ruled in Surfrider's favor, and those decisions stand now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Khosla's appeal. "Money cannot buy justice, and arrogance cannot stop the public's right to use our beautiful ocean," declared Joe Cotchett, lead attorney for the foundation.

Caughlan was a little more reserved when he heard the decision. "It's big time," he said. "Why is access to Martins Beach important? For the same reason access to Yosemite is important. It's a public treasure."

Way to go, Bird Legs.

My day at DMV

I wrote last week that I was headed to the DMV office in Auburn to get my new Real ID driver's license mandated by the federal government, and that I hoped to be done with the process in time to write this week's column.

I was in and out of the office in less than 40 minutes. Except for spending a few extra minutes while the clerk reviewed my ID — I brought along my passport, Social Security card, and a utility bill — and filling out an ID form, the process was pretty much like I remember it from the past.

The personnel were efficient and the process moved right along. There were no long lines, and there was plenty of parking. Whatever DMV has done in response to the horror stories about endless lines has worked. I kidded one of the clerks: "Where are the long lines I've been hearing about? I guess I can't believe what I read in the newspapers." "Yes you can," was the reply.

I do recommend that you make an appointment, preferably in the morning — this may be a semi-rural area, but people don't like to get moving here any earlier than they do in the Bay Area. Here are a few things I noted during my visit:

There are still a lot of people who aren't even functional illiterates when it comes to computers. DMV has gone to computers for filling out forms and taking the written driver's test, and they've made the computer operation about as simple as it can be without actually doing the work for you.

Still, I saw people struggle to take the test or answer basic questions about themselves. Fortunately, there were two very patient employees hovering near the computers looking for signs of distress.

There have been reports of people screwing up the voter registration process while at DMV, and I can see why. Basically, you're given three options when it comes to registering to vote, and one of them is confusing. I suggest a fourth option for people like me: "I'm registered to vote and I don't need to update my information."

Finally, here's something scary. Two people who look like they've been driving as long as I have announced they flunked the written test. Really? This is not difficult, people.

George Boardman lives at Lake of the Pines. His column is published Mondays by The Union. Write to him at ag101board@aol.com.