Fran Freedle: EDD needs massive reform

There is a huge contrast of legislative effort in Sacramento. There is no doubt that the California Employment Development Department needs massive reform, so California Assembly Republicans have introduced bills to help resolve the gargantuan problems including the 1.6 million claim backlog. They have proposed establishing a reasonable deadline for responding to claims for the unemployed who desperately need help.

Local district attorneys discovered widespread fraud where California prisoners collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fraudulent claims. This happened while California families were rejected or delayed by the EDD. Republicans proposed an anti-fraud measure requiring EDD to cease including social security numbers in mailings to claimants that leads to fraud.

A method to allow claimants the right to choose direct deposit instead of relying on a debit card to receive benefits will also help. California is one of the three states in the United States that does not offer this option.

There is no question — Republicans are working for Californians to get the relief they deserve. Let’s see if any of these great ideas even see the light of day.

We should all be outraged that the EDD is not helping our California workers when they need help so desperately.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley