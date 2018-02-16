The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:

On "NID fears pot grows could make water conservation more challenging":

Gerry Gates — If NID was serious about water conservation, they would have joined most other water agencies in California and taken advantage of Proposition 84 conservation rebates. NID fails to promote conservation in any meaningful way. This is just more nonsense from NID.

Tony Loro — Perhaps if the NID didn't sell so much out of county ….

Linda Campbell — Nevada County has been and is well known nationally if not internationally as one of the top marijuana production sites … In fact, about 10 years ago, the Union had a front page article about how many longtime growers retired due to the medicinal marijuana law had dropped the price from of a pound … Also approximately 20 years ago, The Union, proclaimed on the front page that marijuana was the number one cash crop in Nevada County … Bottom line, NID water has been used for this crop for decades.

Jonathan Collier — I felt that the important point in today's meeting is that to make good decisions we need good information. We we're encouraged by the hard work that they put into doing their research and their acknowledgement of the benefits of regulations. We did find some of the data they were using to be questionable or inaccurate, and offered to work with them directly, which was well received. Hopefully, with information directly from the source they will be able to have a more exact perspective from which to make decisions.

Monica Laughter — NID needs to get on board with folks in this county who have been doing the detailed research and analysis about water consumption for cannabis- here's a great analysis to start: https://swamiselect.com/water-rights/

On "George Boardman – Another example of why we should consolidate school districts":

Kate Wanamaker — Boardman touched on the bigger issue that is causing schools to shut down "every public school district in the west county is losing students to charter schools or families leaving the area for jobs that can support a family. Given the limitations of the local economy, it's no surprise many high school graduates leave the area to attend college and never come back." Enrolment has been declining for some time and this is only one of our local casualties. To fix our declining enrollment we need to fix our declining population. We need representatives at all levels of government and decision-making positions who are doing their part to address the issue of families moving away for better work that will support their families, and college graduates not returning home after they finish their studies due to lack of employment opportunity.

Cliff Bryant — Left out of this conversation, and often trampled upon, are the "best interest of the community" in which the affected school is located. Having just gone through this with the Pleasant Valley Union Elementary School District, I have come to the realization that taxpayer funded schools are being used to fill budget gaps and other unfunded programs, such as pension funds. I understand the angst parents, teachers, students, and administration go through when closing a site. However, given that it must happen to reach a balance of income versus expense, what should happen to the site's that we, as taxpayers, have paid for? With respect to those who say "get as much as you can" I would offer the view that the community needs to re-purpose the closed schools into community parks, recreation centers for all, adult training facilities, and other open space needs and continue to serve the very children that the schools appear to be abandoning.

Rich Howell — This piece clearly paints Friends of NCE in a negative light, and I, for one, don't know if it's justified. In my 30 years in the county, I've seen several examples of vocal minorities bullying boards into bending to that groups "cause," perhaps putting off a greater good. As one who has no sentimental interest in NCE, I would expect the district to do what is in the best interests of the students of the Nevada City district, even if it means the loss of a building with some historic and sentimental value. We can't "save" everything.

Steven Harding — Spot on. There's nothing like an oversized classroom to make a better learning environment.

On "School shooting in Florida":

Thomas Forsythe — Sensationalizing events like this on the network and local news tends to lead to copycat events of this nature. These perpetrators of these horrific crimes seem to have a strong desire to be recognized on national and local news publications in order to make their mark in history. The news media tend to sensationalize these events for the sake of ratings. The public exploitation of these events lead to even more events of this nature, but that's just my opinion. Think with your head not just your heart.

Jody Lynn Osceola — Some of us are from that exact area in Florida and care very much. The world does not exist for everyone in this Nevada County bubble. Reporting news is not sensationalism, it's responsible journalism.

Janis DeSanti — Being a retired teacher from one of the feeder schools, I don't consider this sensationalism, especially because this has hit extremely close to home and my family … teacher and student … who had to hide and then witness the tragedy. Jody Lynn Osceola, thank you for also speaking up about that comment … this has to do with ALL communities.

Don Dickerman — If the school staff were allowed to have guns this would not have been as bad. Fire the school board.