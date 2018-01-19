The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:

On "George Boardman: A group of Grass Valley citizens take the initiative on a tax increase":

Queenie Bea — You keep asking more and more each election. When this whole time the spending process is out of control. It never ends. It seems that the average person who manages the funds that are to be spent wisely, can't even do that. It seems nobody is accountable on how to spend our taxes. It never goes to where it originally was said to go. Always going to other places for some stupid reason.

Michael Hooker — The "Broken Window Theory" is not monitoring of the community. It is an active zero tolerance enforcement theory. Police arrest or cite perpetrators of virtually all low level crimes, by not overlooking the small things, it appears to suppress more significant criminal activity. It was used to success in the 1990 in New York. However, it is controversial to criminals and criminal supporters.

George Boardman — Broken windows is actually both. Letting an area decline — graffiti, broken windows, trash in the streets, abandoned cars, etc. — encourages low-level crime that leads to the more serious stuff. Maintaining an area and aggressively going after low level crime discourages the more serious criminals.

John Young — I know all of the folks that are backing this tax initiative, and I like them all. They mean well for our community, and they are true assets for our region. There is no doubt in my mind that they think this is the best course of action. I respectfully disagree. You cannot substitute tax increases for community involvement (or lack thereof.) It sounds corny, but Neighborhood Watch programs can and do work. This requires the folks of our area to buy-in to promoting a gentler, safer atmosphere in our area. When, as a community, we lend a blind eye to criminal activity all of us — not just the victims of crime — pay a price. My personal fear is that a Grass Valley sales tax increase will put Nevada County at an even further competitive disadvantage, forcing more consumers to fly down the hill to Placer and Sutter counties to make their large purchases, resulting in making Nevada County an even more expensive place to buy and sell goods and services.

On "Two new pot businesses approved in Nevada City":

Jezra Sinistra — Do we really want to see job growth in Nevada County based on the state's number 1 agricultural crop? I do think so.

Sammie Nelson — Seriously Grass Valley, I came to visit in October and you could get a contact high just driving down the roads in Grass Valley. You are a pot city.

Matt Osbourn — Anyone who believes Nevada City/Grass Valley isn't a "Pot City" is totally naïve.

On "Nevada cannabis industry, amid record sales, poised for massive growth in 2018":

Gilbert Dominguez — We are so behind in this industry. Resistance to the MJ train coming down the tracks has left us at a real disadvantage with establishing a brand name and marketing for our area, which as I understand it is a desirable location to grow. It will be difficult to catch up with the market when we could have been a leader.

David Swanson — Positive news! Anyone ever attempt to figure out what the taxes would look like from Nevada County?

Steven Harding — Record sales? Isn't this the first year they kept that record?

On "Mr. Cactus takes over restaurant space at Cedar Ridge Y":

Peggy McCormack — My mother ate there the other day and said it was really good. I am looking forward to trying it.

Samantha Bruett Lane — We had take out from there this weekend and it was good! We will be back for sure 🙂

Joseph Loving — I love supporting small business … thanks for the heads up. I'll have to go check them out.

Deby Williams Snell — Another Mexican restaurant? It better be excellent! Haha.