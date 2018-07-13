The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:

On "Lake Wildwood has started process of removing up to 75 geese":

Lisa Bearden-Trisler — My sister's pond has lots of geese and no one has ever gotten sick from swimming in it. Hmmm!

Scott Reynolds — Concerns regarding goose droppings are not simply speculative. Research has shown that the excrement of geese contains a wide variety of pathogens capable of infecting humans.

Jamie Fournier — That makes me really sad. How have the geese been there this whole time but NOW they cause E.coli?

Maggie McKaig — Deer Creek is the source water for Lake Wildwood. Nevada City's treated waste water empties into Deer Creek. On occasion, something has gone amiss at the treatment plant, and raw sewage has been released into Deer Creek. Many dozens of septic fields lay in the Deer Creek watershed between Nevada City and Lake Wildwood. And then there's Lake Wildwood's own sewage system. And the blame goes to … the geese. Circumstantially.

Tom Ford — Deer Creek feeds the entire lake; bacteria coming in there would be either evenly distributed, or concentrated in the middle, depending on currents. Instead, the bacteria counts are OK in the middle of the lake, but much higher in the shallow areas where the geese hang out, and at the beaches where they hang out; it's hard to blame that on Deer Creek without appearing unthoughtful or biased. BTW, the sewers at Lake Wildwood are maintained by Nevada County, and, presumably, they're as good there as anywhere in the county.

Tim Worley — 1. These geese are not migratory. If they are nesting here, they are not migrating to nesting grounds .2. Learn some basic biology such as carrying capacity . When was the last "blue tongue" outbreak? How many deer did it kill? If this is not taken care of, an Avian Flu outbreak will be sure to come. Would you rather have these geese dying a miserable death? You want to see them dying in your yard infecting other birds and animals?

Suzette Pool — After reading this article, it seems that other parks may have the answer without killing the geese. Yes, geese will continue to migrate. It seems that Lake Wildwood is the only local lake with the high level of E.coli, when other local lakes are being visited by these creatures as well. What is unique to Lake Wildwood are the sewage spills vs. other local lakes. Duh?

Christine Abbott Anderson — There are geese at LOP too and they don't seem to have an e.coli problem. Way to not blame it on the REAL problem.

Nichole Jackson — One sewage spill alone dumped 16,670 gallons of sewage into Lake Wildwood — there has been many over the years — I lived there for almost 10 years. The E.coli is due to negligence of the association not wanting to address the problem because of money. They are trying to blame it on something else besides the true cause.

Gina L Bittner-Brown — Wildlife is part of the charm of living in more rural areas. I realize LWW owners are probably being sued by the family of the child that nearly died … and this is their attempt to prove the E.coli was from geese and not years of human waste spilling or leaching into the lake. But the indiscriminate killing of innocent wildlife is reprehensible.

Steven Harding — So after the rich finally kill off the geese like they have wanted to do for ever because they poop in their yard. Will we finally address the real problem of sewer spillage into the lake?

Adria Green Corn — Remove = euthanize = murder – sounds senseless and cruel to me. Don't geese move around? Do you just keep killing them? There must be a better solution, even if the geese are the reason there is E.coli bacteria in the lake.