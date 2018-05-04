The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:

On "Nevada County releases draft marijuana ordinance":

Paige Herfurth — Cannabis culture will never go away. Now we need to focus on education and breaking the negative stigmas so that we help heal from within rather than just cover symptoms. Cannabis will create a better future for so many industries and types of people. From providing jobs to helping ease life's anxieties that turn into mental health issues. Plus so much more. It needs to be discussed with children about the true value and when it's appropriate to discuss and use it.

Nicole Coco Pierce — This seems so silly in 2018. Cannabis is medicine. That has been scientifically proven. Can't believe we are still standing before a panel of old white men, pleading a case for its use, especially considering alcohol and cigarettes are legal. Let the people grow their medicine.

Dianna Burrows — Both my daughter and I suffer from seizures. Cannabis keeps us from having seizures.

Laurie Davis — This is my concern for California! "The 2013-16 period saw a 40 percent increase in the number of all drivers involved in fatal crashes in Colorado, from 627 to 880, according to the NHTSA data. Those who tested positive for alcohol in fatal crashes from 2013 to 2015 — figures for 2016 were not available — grew 17 percent, from 129 to 151. By contrast, the number of drivers who tested positive for marijuana use jumped 145 percent — from 47 in 2013 to 115 in 2016. During that time, the prevalence of testing drivers for marijuana use did not change appreciably, federal fatal-crash data show." — Denver Post

Dawna Rogers Johnson — How long have we been "cultivating " this subject? 2016? 2014? 2012? … The fact of the matter is Measure W was about banning cultivation and commercial activity and was soundly defeated, this ordinance continues to ban both. I am disappointed as the majority of voters have been mostly ignored and patients hurt.

On "Teens & Marijuana forum discusses impact of cannabis on Nevada County youth":

Nancy Mitchell — Finally issues with our youth and the cannabis culture are being addressed. Unfortunately, most of the growers really don't believe there is a problem with cannabis as a stepping stone to other drugs. Our county is changing day by day with the proliferation of this new drug culture hitting it. It is more important than ever for parents to become involved with their children and get them involved with healthy, activities. Many want to change this county into a pot growing county regardless of the outcomes …

Monica Laughter — I agree that the cannabis community at large has a huge responsibility with this. Many folks don't understand the strict controls of the legal industry. If they did, they'd be support the local legalization movement. The current county plan will drive 95 percent of local farms into black market activity and will create havoc with our local economy, housing and services. Legal cannabis is here, the key at the local level is to understand that the entire local market needs to be legalized or these problems will assuredly persist.

Lindy Beatie — Sounds like it was a productive meeting. My concern is the parental involvement part since there are many parents who are not involved … and that our students are stressed about housing, grades, and other economic factors that are difficult to address in our community … And yeah Glory (Rain)! Thanks for being a Big Pal and a NEO attendee.

On "'If they can't buy it, don't supply it'- Nevada County youth join movement to curb underage drinking":

Jezra Sinistra — Don't worry, I'm sure the politicians who used "think of the children" as a campaign slogan are busy crafting an ordinance to close down the booze dispensaries and limit local wineries to producing medicinal rubbing alcohol only … because think of the children!

Larry Carlton Taliaferro — Booze it the original gateway drug, and the most deadly drug available to everyone over 21. Sad.