The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:

On "Nevada Union crash suspect still in hospital; criminal charges pending, authorities say":

Dejayronila Black —There needs to be harsher penalties for DUI offenses.

Amelia Gough — I say first DUI should be 1 year in jail. Stats show by the time you are arrested one has driven drunk 80 times.

Sharon Dykes — And if you kill someone first offense you go to prison for life. U take a life u get life

Cameron Greene — Last I checked a DUI runs about $20,000

Recommended Stories For You

Lou Lou Redd — Drinking and then driving is NO accident. She KILLED two innocent young men that had their whole lives ahead of them!!!! She deserves life in prison. She ended 2 lives therefore she doesn't have the right to freedom of hers.

Carlos Ortega — If this is anything less than FELONY DUI there is a serious problem with the way the courts handle these cases. Prison time for sure!!!

Bettie Mae Conradt Nigro — I am sad for the families of the young men killed. The DUI charge should be murder charges also.

Jen Mike Davis — Every time I read anything about this my heart breaks over and over for these families! I pray for you all, comfort and peace.

On "Police say remains found in Spenceville Wildlife Area likely belong to Adea Shabani":

Deby Williams Snell — If the killer killed himself, I wonder who gave the information that led to her grave? So sad.

On "In wake of shootings, schools evolve to keep students safe":

Craig Silberman — ugh; students are still safer in schools than out of them. School shootings, like mass shootings in general, may grab the headlines, but are a tiny fraction of the gun problem in our gun culture.

On "In wake of shootings, schools evolve to keep students safe":

Craig Silberman — ugh; students are still safer in schools than out of them. School shootings, like mass shootings in general, may grab the headlines, but are a tiny fraction of the gun problem in our gun culture

On "Hearts of gold – Tyler Nielson, Justin Gardner represented their families, community and school with great skill and grace":

Monica Phillipson — Nothing more tragic, and heartbreaking. Nothing but the biggest love and support for their family friends, our community, and their friends still in the hospital. Really hits a cord in my heart.

Suzie Llach-Anaya — Young lives gone too soon. My deepest Condolences to their family and friends.