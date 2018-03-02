The following comments were posted at TheUnion.com or The Union's Facebook page:

On "Law enforcement – Crime in county remains consistent:"

Darren Chapel — Can anyone explain the difference between burglary and larceny? Is burglary just entering a building illegally and larceny is stealing once you're in? Interesting that everyone thinks it's getting more dangerous when it isn't. Why is that? More poeple on the streets? More visibile homelessness? We should all feel good about this.

Grass Valley Police Department — Burglary is entering a non-commercial building with the intent to commit theft (a felony). Larceny is theft such as theft from an unlocked vehicle, theft from a front porch, theft from a commercial building while open to the public etc. (a misdemeanor unless the value is in excess of $950). Does that help enough? If you want more clarification feel free to email us at comments@gvpd.net

Nicole Jacob — No offense to Royal, I would hope compared to LA and Sacramento the crime rate would be less seeing as there is a huge population difference. LA having 3.976 million (2016), Sacramento 495,234 (2016) and Nevada County with 98,877 (2015), but honestly I think because how much poverty there is in Nevada County could be attributed to the crime rate along with surrounding counties and those people going to a different county to commit crimes so they're not found out as easy. Nevada County has changed and not for the better, in my opinion.

Laurie Davis — Nevada County would be a safer place to live if California would overturn Props 47 & 57 and AB109 and if Nevada County would vote in a new DA like Glenn Jennings. Our law enforcement officers are doing excellent work! Our increase in crime is because of weak laws and weak courts and a weak DA let criminals off with little more than a slap on the wrist it (as we see now) it creates a revolving door that enables crime, addiction and exhausts our resources.

Angela Watson — Don't forget about voters who don't fully read what they are about to vote for. Prop 47 for example!

Amber Dawn Adams — Why are we being compared to Sacramento or Los Angeles? We are a little city and for a little city, the crime is pretty damn bad.

Paul Graham — Similar culture and demographics.

Mark Braddock — Similar demographics? 18-25 doesn't exist in Nevada County. This is a retirement community.

Jezra Sinistra — Is law enforcement being allowed to investigate themselves a crime or is it just corruption?

Crystal Miller — It depends on who decides. … When the lady down the road from me was recently murdered, there was apparently "no threat to public safety," same with the man who knew who shot him in the stomach, even more recent. Also, dead lady in hotel, GV? When do the TV shows cop drama folks call in the FBI? Sooner.

Kara Hoffman — Still nothing, compared to where I used to live.

Sammie Nelson — Seriously Nevada County you compare yourself to Sacramento or Los Angeles and that makes you a good place? You got to be kidding me.

Brenda-Dianne Sorrelles — Why compare to another city to try to justify the crime increase and try to pacify the residents here? We live here. We experience crime here. Here is where our problem appears. Leave excuses out of the dialogue, please.

Jackie Parman Erb — Notice Keith Royal didn't post numbers regarding the amount of home burglaries, auto thefts and drug related crimes that happen just beyond the outskirts of Grass Valley and Nevada City limits and beyond. There is no way you can compare the crime per capita to cities like LA due to the fact that Nevada County has 100th of a percent of population of LA. If you were to compare the percentages of crime rate as compared to population, Nevada County percentage is much higher.

Bob Sanchez Jr. — Ask the poor lady shot to death on North Bloomfield how safe we are.

Rebecca Aue Lacayo-Wilmoth — It was safe once … less now than when I was a kid

Sherelle McNeely — Fake news right here in little ol' Grass Valley.

Craig Silberman — "Nevada County, California, violent crime, on a scale from 1 (low crime) to 100, is 37. Violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The US average is 31.1.

"Nevada County, California, property crime, on a scale from 1 (low) to 100, is 38. Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims. The US average is 38.1." (Source: BestPlaces.net)