Dr. Scott Neeley: Healthcare workers are facing workplace violence; here’s how we can help

At any given moment, our emergency department can be caring for a child with RSV while simultaneously tending to a critical patient suffering from a traumatic injury. Just as our staff does everything necessary to keep these patients healthy and safe – they too need to be assured they will be safe while providing this care. Too often this is not the case.

Hospital ER’s, surgery centers, primary care physician offices, and other healthcare spaces are being increasingly threatened by workplace violence. The federal government reports that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than employees in all other industries. While violence in these environments is not necessarily new, it has significantly increased across the country, including here in Nevada County. This has only intensified in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where tensions ran high and staff shortages reached new peaks.

While we have always had procedures and protocols in place to assist with this issue, we are committed to doing more. One promising piece of legislation could provide a key level of protection to healthcare workers. The bipartisan Safety From Violence for Healthcare Employees Act (H.R. 7961), sponsored by Reps. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.) and Larry Bucshon (R-Ind.), would make assaulting or intimidating health care workers on the job a federal offense. The bill is modeled after current protections for aircraft and airport workers, such as flight crews and attendants. This is just one piece of the puzzle in helping to curb these occurrences.

Our healthcare workers have always served as the backbone of this community, providing care to the vulnerable and those most in need. They have always answered the call, showing up for long work shifts where they encounter the unimaginable – from devastating accidents – to life-changing diagnosis, to everything in between. They often play both caregiver and support system for families and loved ones. And when a worldwide pandemic unexpectedly threatened the lives of many, they persevered and showed up in countless ways. They dressed in uncomfortable PPE, spent long hours away from their loved ones, risked their own health and wellbeing, made pacts to not let one patient die alone, and reimagined the delivery of healthcare as protocols changed by the minute.

These are the people that need our help now. They need our support and protection and we have the ability to deliver these fundamental conditions in order to ensure their safety. This issue isn’t one sided, it is multi-faceted and complex. What is simple though, is our ability as individuals to decide to lead with compassion. If you find yourself in our hospital, an Urgent Care waiting room, or a pediatrician’s office, we urge you to come in as your kindest self.

Our healthcare heroes are working through burnout and patient surges and are doing their best. As a community, let’s commit to doing ours.

Scott Neeley | Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO