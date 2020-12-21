Don Joy: Face mask ordinance the right decision

Congratulations to the Nevada City Council for unanimously approving ordinances on face masks and promoting businesses adhering to public health COVID-19 guidelines.

Failure to wear a mask could result in a fine. It’s important that the city publicly declare its position in support of mitigation efforts against the spread of the virus.

The ordinances will only be used for enforcement against the most egregious violators. People who wear a mask will continue to do so, and people who don’t won’t.

And, shame on Reinette Senum and her followers for gathering outside the homes of two City Council members, banging on pots and pans to express their opposition to the council’s decision.

Yes, you have a right to protest, but outside a personal residence upsetting family members and disturbing neighbors?

Claiming the ordinances “have a huge impact, such a huge repercussion into our own lives” is going a little far.

Senum also says that “they (the council) need to show up and prove to us the hard data that they’re making and basing these decisions upon.” How about the guidelines from the WHO, CDC, NIH, and HHS among others, that state wearing a mask helps mitigate the spread of the virus?

Don Joy

Nevada City