Dick Tracy: Could you afford to be president?

When billionaire Donald Trump was elected president he generously donated all but one dollar of his annual $400,000 presidential salary to various charities.

Wait … is that all a U.S. president makes? My alma mater, the University of Nevada, pays its football coach more than that! And Trump had to come up with over $300 million for his campaign. I've never been very good in math, but this doesn't add up.

Sure, it's nice living rent-free on prime real estate in Washington D.C., even if the 132-room mansion is peopled by somber Secret Service personnel wearing dark glasses and bulletproof vests.

But that salary, which has been the same since 1969, seems a bit out of line, don't you think?

U.S. presidents get other compensation such as the use of Air Force One for business, political fundraisers (should we pay for that?) or vacations.

If the captains of industry who head major corporations didn't get more than that for annual bonuses, I'm sure they'd be miffed.

I once read that when President Harry Truman left office, he called for a taxi cab to ride to the railroad station and trundled on home to Missouri to live in his late mother-in-law's home. (She rigidly felt that her daughter Bess had "married below her station" even though she subsequently became the nation's first lady.)

And remember when JFK complained that Jackie was spending far more than he made?

Times have changed. A recent news story estimates that former President Barack Obama is now worth roughly $40 million, and he and Michelle recently vacationed on a private island with daily room rates just under $5,000. How'd he manage that?

One major source of money for the Obama's is the whopping multi-million publisher's advance they are being given for their memoirs.

True, the publisher's advance seems to have been wise, with Michelle's "Becoming" topping the NY Times' Best Sellers List. I'm enjoying it and planned to pass it along to my stepdaughter, but her husband gave her a copy for Christmas. And she blushed: "I already have two copies!"

For those who similarly enjoy the book and wonder if the former first lady may have presidential ambitions of her own, the answer is emphatically, "No."

In addition to salary, U.S. presidents get other compensation such as the use of Air Force One for business, political fundraisers (should we pay for that?) or vacations. And when the president and as many as 70 guests are aboard — with a crew of 26 — it costs about $200,000 an hour to fly. Did you know a tanker plane flies in tandem, carrying fuel for the president's plane? And they lug along $1.5 million 6-ton "Beast" Cadillac limousines built like Abram's tanks?

True, there are other perks afforded the president: A $50,000 non-taxable expense account; a similarly non-taxable $100,000 for travel and a $200,000 yearly allowance along with Secret Service protection (for 10 years) in retirement. And we can't forget the presidential library and associated administrative funds. New presidents are also offered $100,000 to redecorate the White House, but Obama politely declined and spent his own money from sales of his, "Dreams of My Father."

Over the years there have been some half-hearted efforts on the part of Congress to raise the presidential pay scale, but they never got to a vote. But in May 2015, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), did introduce the Presidential Allowance Modernization Act; which would have limited the lifetime pension paid to former presidents at $200,000 and would have reduced the presidential pension by $1 for every dollar over $400,000 per year earned by them from all sources.

Bill Clinton, for example, made almost $10 million from speaking fees and book royalties in 2014. Under this bill he'd have gotten no government pension or allowance at all.

The bill was passed by the House and Senate on June 21, 2016. But a month later President Obama vetoed it, telling Congress the bill, "would impose onerous and unreasonable burdens on the offices of former presidents."

I don't recall much media fuss over his action, even though it was one of only 12 vetoes during his eight years in office. But can you imagine the firestorm on MSNBC if President Trump were to do the same thing?

