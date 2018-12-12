Dick Tracy: Confessions of a former fat guy

"Do you exercise?"

The question came from my acupuncturist, Dr. Dennis Tucker, as he skillfully inserted needles into my lower legs.

"We have a ranch," I said, "and I keep fairly busy with irrigation, wood cutting and piling, fence repair and weed control."

"But do you break a sweat when you're doing it?" he asked. "Could you walk two miles?"

Friends asked, “How are you doing?” and my answer was, “If I were a used car, I wouldn’t buy me.” Recommended Stories For You

Well, maybe.

"The reason I ask," he said, "is that a heart is a muscle. It has to exercise to stay healthy."

The conversation led to Felicia and I signing up for classes at the old South Yuba Club, just a block from Dr. Tucker's office in Nevada City. Our first challenge during the interview, a balance test, was to stand facing a blank wall, raise one foot and close our eyes. Whoa! (Try it.)

We signed up for a personal trainer because I'm inherently lazy. I'd invent any excuse to keep from going. And a trained kniesiologist knows your limits and which areas need work.

Needless to say, Dr. Tucker was pleased. But then he dropped another bombshell: "You're carrying too much weight on your legs. Imagine putting a 50-pound sack of grain on your shoulder and lugging it everywhere. That's what you're doing."

Ironically, the South Yuba Club was launching a weight-loss challenge in which teams competed for a cash prize. I started at 262 pounds and finished at 220. Where I have been since.

When friends say, "Hey, you've lost weight!" it brightens my day.

After a year or so, Felicia's work schedule with horsemanship classes took precedence over the gym (she walks miles every day) and I was on my own, but benefiting from the thrice-weekly hour-long workouts. And I signed up for Tai Chi exercises with Homer Nottingham, too.

Homer told us exercise alone isn't a path to weight loss: "To lose a single pound of weight I'd have to ride a spinner (stationary bike) for 10 hours."

But it's great for things like balance and muscle tone. And I created my gym name: "Glutes of Steel!"

Age, though, interfered with my program. Our calendar for April 2017 shows a medical appointment nearly every other day: Family doctor; cardiologist; acupuncturist, neurologist, pulmonary specialist, chiropractor.

Friends asked, "How are you doing?" and my answer was, "If I were a used car, I wouldn't buy me."

I dropped gym classes for a spell and during my absence the South Yuba Club opened a sparkling new facility in Grass Valley. Ambitiously, I went to sign up for Homer's Tai Chi class, but was exhausted simply walking from the car to the gym.

Now what?

My neurologist diagnosed the problem as Myasthenia gravis, a relatively rare neuromuscular disorder in which messages between nerves and muscles are blocked. Particularly in the neck. Sometimes I'd walk with one hand propping up my chin!

Proper medication eased the problem, so I no longer had much difficulty with neck problems, including swallowing. It was time to get back in action.

I called the South Yuba Club in hopes my trainer, Renee Herrenkohl, was still there. She greeted me with a big hug.

Now, under the gaze of "Renee the Merciless" (I jokingly labeled her) I work out twice a week with my "gym babes": Judi Wade, Julie Holmes, Sandi White and Jeanne Glenn (who, with spousal approval, calls me her "gym boyfriend"). Someday — although "cane enabled" because of scoliosis — I hope my balance improves enough to get back into Homer's Tai Chi class.

I'm a big 80 year old, and don't want to fall on a classmate!

To all those who feel (as I once did) that, "Gyms are for other people," get out of the recliner and check out the many gyms here. If you're near my age, your heart has beat a miraculous 2.5 billion times. You need to care for it!

And this applies to young people, too: Statistics show that teenage crime is down 70 percent in recent years. Our local teen detention center, designed to accommodate 70, has fewer than five occupants. That good news is counterbalanced by the fact teenage obesity is up 70 percent .

As Dr. Tucker would ask, "Do you exercise?"

Dick Tracy, who lives in Grass Valley, is a member of The Union Editorial Board. His views are his own and do not represent the views of The Union or its editorial board members. Contact him at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.