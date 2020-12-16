Diane Miessler: What is a “huge impact?”
I was amused (and dismayed) to see yet another anti-mask quote in Friday’s Although the Supreme Court has now twice rejected efforts to overturn the presidential election, readers of The Union need to be aware that our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, explicitly signed on to the effort by the state of Texas to overturn the presidential election results in four states.
Readers should be aware that as a condition of his installation in the U.S. House of Representatives, LaMalfa swore, before God, that, “I, Doug LaMalfa, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
By advocating for the nullification of votes in other states, U.S. Rep. LaMalfa has attempted to overturn the structure of presidential election as defined by the 12th Amendment to U.S. Constitution. He has explicitly violated his oath and must be called to account. He must either publicly renounce his actions or resign.
Diane Miessler
Nevada City
