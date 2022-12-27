David Heinen: Is the MAGA ballon losing air?

Well, as far as Trump’s followers think, not so much. But the Midterm elections proved that the influence on undecided voters of this distorted reality has dramatically diminished.

His handpicked believers lost. Election deniers slated to win State and County posts, where election results are determined, lost their midterm run. Republicans who rejected and sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, lost nearly every statewide race in which they sought to take control over how elections are run, a result hailed as a significant victory for free and fair elections in the US (New York Times).

Election deniers who sought to become the top election official in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan – all key battleground states – as well as Minnesota and New Mexico, were rejected. In Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, a state senator who has been among the most prominent spreaders of election misinformation, lost his bid to be the state’s top election official. Kari Lake, a Republican who built her campaign around election denialism, also lost her bid for governor in Arizona, yet, as of this writing, she is suing for a recount. You go, girl!

In the past year, several polls, depending on their source, have indicated that 25% of voters identified as Republican, 35% as Democrat. An AP Center For Public Affairs Research from 2021 showed that 2 out of every 3 GOP voters – that is 66% of the 25% GOP voters, or just under 17% of all voters- believe that Biden was not legitimately elected president.

However, the Midterms revealed that something was changing.

“We see the voters clearly saying that trying to delegitimize democracy is not a winning strategy,” said Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat who defeated Kristina Karamo, a Republican who spread baseless misinformation about the 2020 election results.

In Michigan, Democrats defeated election deniers in both the Governor and Attorney General’s race, beating back what many feared could be an election denialism triumph in a key battleground state. Also, the NY Times reports that the GOP lost nine potential House seats, where nominees voters found “too extreme, or too closely tied to Trump,” were rejected. Karl Rove, an emeritus of the GOP, is quoted thus: “a republican party led by Trump will lose and lose and lose” (NYT).

“The voters have spoken. And they spoke to something that is much deeper than the passing fad of the big lie or any other election denialism that a variety of politicians have sort of cooked up for their own, or what they perceive to be their own benefit,” said Adrian Fontes, a Democrat who is projected to beat Republican Mark Finchem, who tried to overturn the 2020 election, in Arizona’s secretary of state race. “The American people are not gonna be swayed, regardless of their political leanings.”

For those of us progressives on the left, this is good news indeed. Not because of defeating the election deniers, or their GOP cause, but because of the return of our traditional partners in argument, sensible sincere Republicans, whose traditional role in American polity serves as a counter balance to the left, where extremism can also find a perch.

The need to address climate change is real, and the left’s stand against fossil fuels is important – just read how the Colorado river, and the Mississippi, both vital arteries for American commerce are about to be, well canceled, by the lack of rain water, the result of a mega drought believed by most scientist to be caused by twentieth century greenhouse gas production. Yet many extreme GOP members deny the reality of this, perhaps because of their support of fossil fuel commerce. We need Republicans who have the courage to see through this denialism.

Yet excess liberal energy on the part of some school districts directed towards politically correct renaming of buildings, while education suffers, poorly thought-out conflicting regulations that spill down like rain (tried to buy a workable gas can lately in CA?), or unbridled stimulus spending, call for a reasonable GOP counter balance.

I am convinced that we on the progressive left need realty based conservative Republicans as a necessary element in the dialectic between the needs of the common and the rights of the individual. Just not the apparently brainwashed ones, who, despite sixty audits of the 2020 election found not one atom of fraud, that still cling to their dear leader’s big lie, and in doing so, threaten the fabric of American Democracy.

David Heinen

North San Juan