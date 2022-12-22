David Briceno: Homelessness policies can improve

A key ingredient in alleviating homelessness chiefly resides in providing low-cost affordable housing to areas. That’s the traditional way of thinking on the issue. But there’s more to this complex issue than supplying housing. Besides possessing varying facets of a mixed, complicated issue that makes it nearly impossible to solve entirely, effortlessly and expediently, it’s seemingly a work in progress for government at different levels.

Poverty levels remain highest among racial minorities, central-city residents, matriarchal families, the minimally educated and children in California, which has the highest concentration of homeless in the nation or one-fifth. They need help.

Proverbially speaking, how can anyone save anyone from drowning to death when they’re in too deep and drowning also? Unconscionable? Not really. In other words, people can be too mired in personal problems to take notice, truly care or are too plain busy to worry about strangers’ lack of affordable housing. Homelessness has been politicized and stigmatized while differing viewpoints color the issue.

For instance, liberals would agree that certain segments of society should be afforded enough sufficient dignity in able to support their economic livelihoods. It should be done with decency for those experiencing homelessness under the framework of a pluralistic democratic meritocracy. Conservatives would wholeheartedly agree with America’s tradition of meritocracy as beneficial. Working hard means being rewarded commensurately. Economic solutions rank the overall best in their view. Work works best.

Besides, having faith in economic answers to homelessness, many conservatives have strong suspicions that many liberal governmental programs mostly set forth to supposedly help the poor don’t work and only encourage dependency. Conservative Republicans value self-sufficiency, self-reliance, and self-worth. But while frowning on the liberal agenda since it makes for bad public policy in climbing out of dire poverty, liberals’ wide array of public assistance programs that altruistically ought to continue helping the poor are viewed with a critical eye.

Liberals view help largely in the form of governmental programs. Public assistance programs help, but possess their own set of bureaucratic problems that characteristically arise. Government’s assistance programs in themselves that assist the poor are more often than not plagued by failings, such as high program costs, inadequate demands, unfairness, working disincentives, DIY command approaches, excessive paperwork, punitive actions, time consumption, as well as complexity and inefficiency in administering strategies.

A lot of the nation’s housing problems involves old housing being torn down and not being renovated that make room for new office space, upper-income condos, and affordable dwellings for the lower-class poor in urban areas. Housing shortages are all too common in many metropolises like L.A. which has the largest concentration of homeless statewide.

There’s not enough homeless shelters or public housing programs to go around to keep up with high demand to curtail the ever-changing mass of California’s record number of homeless. To offer a more viable, pragmatic solution, the overriding focus should come from a three-prong concerted process where business, non-profits and local government working along the same lines through cooperation among each other so that they can be more effective in tackling the homeless problem head on. Iron triangles exist in housing. Placer County has such a model system set in place, which boasts the lowest numbers of unsheltered homeless in California at one national report.

Adequate funding is tantamount to solving the issue for one thing, especially, for counties financially strapped. Second, quality not quantity in assistance should be more forthcoming in order to be more affordably county-wide effective. And much remains needed to streamline actions taken by administrative localized power to better facilitate homeless programs that provide necessary tailored opportunities for the homeless, especially when it comes to emergency housing situations. (Added dual-purpose emergency self-contained enclosed shelters immediately come to mind, especially necessary for possible use during fire season vacating.) Also, through instilling a sense of responsibility — by providing more support, resources and time invested — local sheltered homeless can succeed in obtaining much better resulting lifestyles leading up to and including the period when homelessness supposedly officially terminates with final housing solutions.

At least through business, non-profits and government’s concerted involvement in an unshakeable coalition every person involved with this pressing issue has the responsibility to use his or her abilities, talents and knowledge to help currently alleviate localized homeless situations by making the most out of opportunities as they arise — especially if pushed in the right direction expediently in working on this growing widespread problem of people experiencing no permanent residence to speak of by sympathetic active community leaders.

David Briceno

Grass Valley