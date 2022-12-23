Darrell Berkheimer: About the spirit of Christmas

What creates the spirit of Christmas?

It’s not just the Christian religion. Because Santa Claus certainly has no part in the Jesus story or the Christian faith.

Is it the music? The music definitely plays a major part in establishing the emotional warmth and merriment associated with the season.

And that merriment is embellished further by the jovial “Ho, ho, ho” of the Santa character.

Certainly a big part of it is the giving of gifts. But Christmas is more than that. We give gifts at other times of the year too, – only not in such profusion to spark great joy in the children.

Is it the gatherings with friends and family, and the array of gastronomic delights that stir a certain amount of drooling?

Again, it’s more than that – because the gatherings and special foods also are a part of the Thanksgiving observances and various reunions.

The end of the calendar year is a part of it, too – as many of us prepare annual reports, mail greetings, and send internet wishes to friends and family who we haven’t seen for months and years.

And then there’s the many decorations and lights – both inside and out – at our homes, stores and buildings.

I guess my answer is that it’s a fantastic combination of all of those events.

The result is the creation and recollection of so many grand memories that simply don’t occur in such abundance at any other time. Those memories create the attitudes that plant smiles on our faces that we carry throughout the season.

That’s the real spirit of Christmas that I see. Because this is the season when so many folks display those smiles as they issue good wishes to others, including strangers they hadn’t noticed or seen before.

For some of us older folks, it is those memories that carry us into, and through the spirit of the season – particularly those of us who no longer have young children or grandchildren to watch as they gleefully rip open the wrappings on their gifts, and display their delight.

It is those many memories that stir my Christmas spirit each year, and trigger my annual creation and mailings of 100-plus holiday greeting cards – a tradition that has provided me with considerable joy.

I started that tradition in 1991, when I left New Mexico and returned to Pennsylvania to be with my Dad, after my ex-wife and I decided to separate. I had left many friends behind in Utah and Texas, as well as New Mexico. I cherished their memories and I wanted to maintain contact with them.

I also wanted to reconnect with cousins and high school classmates. So that was the first year I purchased and mailed dozens of Christmas cards. And it has sparked my spirit in Christmas ever since.

During the 31 years since initiating that tradition, I developed ways to use my computer, photos, free internet images, and my printer to create my own greeting cards. That usually requires sending blank cardstock through the printer at least two or three times.

During a three-week period, beginning the 4-day Thanksgiving weekend, I spend various portions of time designing, improving and printing alternative cards – usually two vertical and two horizontal designs.

Faraway friends also receive a report on our household’s past year’s activities.

For Mary and me, it is our way of telling others that we are thinking of them, and care about them.

I’m also taking this opportunity to state my appreciation to all The Union readers who contacted me about my commentaries – including those who disagreed with what I wrote. They provide me with the best rewards I receive for the time I spend researching, summarizing, editing and rewriting what they read.

And please keep reading The Union, it is an excellent local newspaper that provides much of what you need to know about Nevada County, California and our nation. Our nation has lost entirely too many local papers for lack of subscribers and advertisers.

Enjoy the holidays and you’re welcome to contact me about future commentaries and suggestions in the new year.

