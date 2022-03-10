William Larsen: The perils of disinformation

Alert to the citizens of Nevada County! This is no joke! A movement was started in 2017 to bring the public’s attention to one of the largest domestic spying operations ever perpetrated by the U.S. government: “Birds aren’t real.“

This program’s insidious narrative goes back to 1953. As the story goes, Allen Welsh Dulles had become the first civilian director of the CIA, and was directed by President Dwight Eisenhower to begin the most massive surveillance of U.S. citizens in our nation’s history.

Because of the vast technological difficulty of such a program, it was determined that the surveillance must be carried out from the air, and Dulles was charged with working out the means of doing so. Not an easy task.

In a positively brilliant move, Allen Dulles (who reportedly hated birds for their disgusting defecations onto the cars of CIA and military personnel), worked out the perfect solution: Kill all the birds in the United States and replace them with camera-equipped drones.

But do rejoice, Nevada County — due to the diligence of U.S. conspiracy theorists, this nefarious development has been discovered and brought to the attention of the American people!

A bird brigade has been established to counter the incursion into the privacy of our people, and a recent video on the matter has generated over 20 million hits on TikTok. With Instagram and TikTok regular followers in the hundreds of thousands, “Birds Aren’t Real” has truly become a national movement.

If the above paragraphs seem too horrifying (or all too reasonable) to be true, take a breath and allow your thoughts to recalibrate — this entire narrative is not true.

Or, rather, it is. Allow me to explain.

In 2017, a young college student named Peter McIndoe attended a Women’s March in Memphis, Tenn., that was simultaneously being opposed by a large number of pro-Trump demonstrators. The energy was apparently getting very heated, and McIndoe found himself overwhelmed by the virulent rhetoric being hurled back and forth.

Impulsively, he then found a sign, and wrote on the back of it, “Birds Aren’t Real,” and began agitating for the patently false belief that the government killed all the birds in the United States and replaced them with feathered camera drones. Unbeknownst to him, someone caught his act on video and — lo and behold — a movement was born.

So, the false narrative is nonsense, but the fact that such a groundless conspiracy theory became “true” to so many is all too real.

To learn more about this exercise in disinformation, Google birds aren’t real,” and go from there. Or Google “New York Times” and “birds aren’t real” for a detailed account. All will be explained, if not rationally understood.

To my mind, the best part of this story is that there is something in it for everyone. If you hate conspiracy theorists, here’s some ammunition to cultivate your vehemence. If you just want to get your mind blown, start reading up on this movement — and counter movement — and good luck to you.

Or if you have never met a conspiracy movement you didn’t like, do not despair. There’s plenty more where that came from.

Connor Guydos, a friend of McIndoe and his “double agent co-conspirator” (please take a moment to wrap your mind around that one) made an interesting observation regarding this fact: “If anyone believes that birds aren’t real … there’s probably no conspiracy theory they don’t believe.“

One aspect of this saga should be of grave concern to every reader, however. If it was this easy for a 19-year-old college kid to formulate and foster this absurd disinformation hoax, how difficult can it be for Russian operatives to do the same?

It is in Russia’s self-interest to fragment and demoralize the American people. Due to many factors (one of which is the avid gullibility of knee-jerk conspiracy theorists), this appalling attack on our country appears to be succeeding.

William Larsen lives in Nevada City.