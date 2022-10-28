William Larsen: Regarding Measures W & V

People on the “NO” side of W need to realize that those supporting W are as concerned with people and housing as they are. In Jonathan Collier’s recent UNION letter, he baldly stated that, relating to Nevada City, he “cares more about its people than its facade…….not willing to sacrifice its future for its past…..and people actually care about other people” (implying that Yes on W folks do not). Obviously, he lacks understanding of where supporters of the measure are coming from, which doesn’t deter him from making groundless assumptions about the integrity of his neighbors. And he’s far from alone on this.

One member of my co-housing community recently stated that he could hardly “stomach” the “people with too much money and their own houses” who want to limit housing opportunities for others. Besides being factually erroneous (every “YES” person I know dearly wants to address our housing issue, particularly for those who need affordable dwellings), statements like this are ridiculously pejorative, insulting and utterly dismissive of the values and integrity of their neighbors. Why do this? Such self-righteous rhetoric only serve to incite division and further widen the gulf our community is confronting on this issue.

Another viewpoint might be to “follow the money,” because there are piles of it to be made by developers and those willing to split their city lots four ways and build houses that have no size restrictions, thanks to SB9. Also, SB9 does next to nothing to address our need for affordable housing, although several NO folks seem to still not understand this.

I ask these “NO” advocates, why insult your neighbors who support the same goals, but are disgusted at Governor Newsom’s blatant override of local control? And that’s the way I encourage folks to look at Measure W. Not as a denial of our communities’ housing needs (which it certainly is not), but as a simple referendum on SB9, a draconian usurpation of local communities’ right to define their housing ordinances. There are many ways to encourage needed development, such as tax incentives and tighter local planning. Let’s dig in and create solutions that don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.

At any rate, the state is already being sued on SB9, and there will be more. I expect these cases to take a long tim winding through the courts before, hopefully, being nullified by the California Supreme Court.

Regarding Measure V, I’m wondering why the local firefighters union is being so ultra territorial in advocating against their own interests. This seems like a simple issue. Measure V, as they accurately claim, does not address the issue of fire SUPPPRSSION, but focuses on fire PREVENTION, by putting money into clearing as much flammable material as possible in order to prevent future fires. How in the world can they be against that? The folks I know supporting Measure V would absolutely agree that we need more funding for suppression, such as buying more fire trucks, hiring additional personnel, etc.

Acting so aggressively against Measure V is absurd. Don’t you want future fires prevented so you don’t have to risk your precious lives fighting future conflagrations that Measure V will hopefully limit? You guys are our heroes, we want to help keep you safe. Seeing Measure V as somehow contrary to the needs of fire suppression is the very definition of a false comparison. They are simply different aspects of the same goal. Again, this stance of firefighters seems far more territorial than logical. Come on, people, look at the bigger picture, and support both methods of protecting our community from catastrophic wild fires.

William Larsen lives in Nevada City.