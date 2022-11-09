Wild & Scenic Film Festival opens volunteer recruitment

The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature–through film. After two years of virtual only events, the full festival is back, taking place in-person February 16-20, 2023 – complete with films, workshops, panels, art exhibition, Q&A sessions, talks, chats, and more! Expect the usual weekend of inspiration at your favorite venues like Center for the Arts, Del Oro Theatre, Miners Foundry, and Nevada Theater.

In order to make this festival a success, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival relies on a team of passionate people, and they are hoping to recruit over 500 volunteers to host theater venues and headquarters, as well as food prep, setup, and breakdown throughout the week. Volunteer roles also include ushers, ticket takers, tech crew, hospitality, filmmaker lodging hosts, and more.

The Festival couldn’t happen without all its incredible volunteers. Volunteers receive a free session ticket for each shift volunteered and access to the Festival’s Volunteer Lounge.

Volunteer signups start today! There are so many ways to get involved at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and take action for the planet. To join one of the hardworking festival teams and earn access to film sessions go to the festival’s website at wildandscenicfilmfestival.org. You can also contact the Community Engagement Team at 530.265.5961 ext 201 or by email at maddie@yubariver.org .

The whole Wild & Scenic Film Festival team can’t wait to return to in-person festivities in February and is excited to work with this year’s group of amazing volunteers. Stay tuned for early bird passes and tickets to go on sale in late November and for the full film lineup to be released in mid-December.

Daniel Elkin

South Yuba River Citizens League