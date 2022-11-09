Wild & Scenic Film Festival opens volunteer recruitment
The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature–through film. After two years of virtual only events, the full festival is back, taking place in-person February 16-20, 2023 – complete with films, workshops, panels, art exhibition, Q&A sessions, talks, chats, and more! Expect the usual weekend of inspiration at your favorite venues like Center for the Arts, Del Oro Theatre, Miners Foundry, and Nevada Theater.
In order to make this festival a success, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival relies on a team of passionate people, and they are hoping to recruit over 500 volunteers to host theater venues and headquarters, as well as food prep, setup, and breakdown throughout the week. Volunteer roles also include ushers, ticket takers, tech crew, hospitality, filmmaker lodging hosts, and more.
The Festival couldn’t happen without all its incredible volunteers. Volunteers receive a free session ticket for each shift volunteered and access to the Festival’s Volunteer Lounge.
Volunteer signups start today! There are so many ways to get involved at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and take action for the planet. To join one of the hardworking festival teams and earn access to film sessions go to the festival’s website at wildandscenicfilmfestival.org. You can also contact the Community Engagement Team at 530.265.5961 ext 201 or by email at maddie@yubariver.org.
The whole Wild & Scenic Film Festival team can’t wait to return to in-person festivities in February and is excited to work with this year’s group of amazing volunteers. Stay tuned for early bird passes and tickets to go on sale in late November and for the full film lineup to be released in mid-December.
Daniel Elkin
South Yuba River Citizens League
Wild & Scenic Film Festival opens volunteer recruitment
The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature–through film. After two years of virtual only events, the full festival is back, taking place in-person…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments