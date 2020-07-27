Walt O’Dwyer: Don’t prolong COVID-19; wear a mask

I don’t get it. On the July 14 front page of The Union is a picture of a “Small Unity March (very important) but was it unity in “not wearing a mask?”

So many people still refuse to wear a mask in spite of the growing number of cases in Nevada County. In spite of notices on entry doors requiring mask-wearing, there are still (not as many as there used to be) individuals who do not respect their peers. The only answer for COVID-19 is: wearing a mask, safe distancing, washing your hands frequently, being aware that we are in control of this pandemic.

Only you can control the spread of this deadly disease by being mindful of others and yourself.

Be mindful that this has not gone away and will get worse unless we peoples step up to the plate and recognize that we can and do make a difference between life and death. You’re right, you do not have to wear a mask (as some advocate), so don’t. But do not affect me by your goals. Stay apart and do your thing but please practice your belief (unreasonable) that does not affect my life and others. We’re in this together.

I respect you, please respect me. I do not know if it’s an offense to mention a business in particular, but BriarPatch has absolute control of its shoppers and they as a group are working together to keep its people safe.

Walt O’Dwyer

Grass Valley