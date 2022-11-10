Vivian Tipton: Being fully present in the moment

I am currently listening to “Grapes of Wrath” and falling back in love with John Steinbeck. His ability to capture and articulate our shared human condition is remarkable. Emotions from the power of hope to the depths of despair, both often painted in the same sentence.

I am listening to the book because I am always running short on time. I committed to a family Zoom book club and then realized, I simply could not stay caught up with my family members. Hearing the story read aloud brings a whole new perspective, some good, some challenging. I can listen while I drive, do dishes, or fold clothes. Sometimes, however, my mind wanders and I must hit the back button because I missed an important phrase, paragraph or an entire page. At times, the clothes are not as neatly folded as they could be. Some things suffer when our attention is fragmented – that is a cost.

Being fully present is a hard-fought state of mind for me. I have a lot of energy and perhaps a bit of ADHD (those who know me are nodding their heads in agreement)! I may even try to avoid being present by filling my time with “other” distractions when something is foreign or scary. Our society has woven multitasking into our lives to such an extent that we are often exhausted by doing too much. To regain some sanity, we have created a counterculture of mindfulness and meditation, attempting to force ourselves to be present , even if it is only for a brief period of time.

When I reflect on the profound moments in my life, my entire being was present. From the joyful moments at weddings and the triumphs of my children, to the deeply sorrowful ones, such as the death of my son. I have grown to understand how important this presence is during these moments.

As the Executive Director at Hospice of Foothills, I am often asked about the care we provide. The easy answer is that we provide pain management, social work services, help with personal care, and education on what to expect on the end-of-life journey. The more meaningful answer is we offer the ability for patients and families to be present for this sacred journey. We show families how to care for the bodies and spirits of their loved ones. We offer patients the individualized attention that allows them to live fully until the end. We support and build confidence in families as they learn how to be present and attentive as their loved one slips from this life. Our bereavement programs provide families the tools to be present with their grief, the sorrow that is a part of the journey. Grief is how we carry the lives of those we have loved into our future and it serves us to be present to walk that path.

November is National Hospice and Palliative care month; it is also the month of gratitude.

Our entire team at Hospice of the Foothills would like to thank our community for the privilege of being invited into your homes to be present during these very personal journeys. The relationships formed during this time enhances our lives as much as the family’s we serve.

Vivian Tipton lives in Grass Valley.