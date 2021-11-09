Viv Tipton: Grateful for this grief, too

Good grief. Is there such a thing? I would say yes, a resounding yes! The constant in this life is change. And with change comes loss and grief. Grief is how we process and name our loss. Though often painful, grief is necessary — and grief is good.

Grief has come to me in many shapes and forms. I have grieved pets, friendships, and connections that have come and gone over my 58 years. I even grieved my inability to run when my knees said, “No more.” The big ones though have been the great loves I have lost to death. My son, my brother and my father.

Grief hit me like a Mack truck when my son died suddenly. Unable to form a complete thought and witnessing the world in crushing waves of emotion, I did not understand what was happening in my mind or my body. I was completely lost in a foreign landscape. I had to relearn how to live in this world one small step at a time.

Years later when my brother, a vibrant man of 50, realized he would not survive pancreatic cancer, my entire family started to grieve in slow and steady ripples. In retrospect I arrogantly believed I would be less affected, having survived the loss of my son. It only delayed the inevitable.

A few years after his passing, I ran a marathon. Well into the 20th mile of that long race, tired and needing inspiration, I brought my brother to the forefront of my mind, only to be completely surprised by the ferocious rage that arose.





“How could he have left me all alone?” Tears streaming down my face, I finished the race and welcomed anger into my grief experience.

When my father was diagnosed with the same cancer that took my brother, the anxiety of anticipatory grief became a constant companion. In order to be present with my dad as he lived his end-of-life journey, I chose to walk hand in hand with this new grief partner. It was very scary, but well worth it.

I have found there is no way around the myriad of emotions in which grief masquerades. I am grateful that it is masterful in its ability to shift and evolve with time, and, yes, attention. When we take the time to share our grief through stories, memorials, and actions, it allows the grief to move with and through us. For me it has offered a new way of being with my loved ones. Grief elicits tears, pain and profound love. All of this to help us understand the transitory nature of our lives.

I share these experiences, not because they are unique to me and my family, but because of my belief that they are universal. We all experience loss and grief on so many levels it is impossible to separate it from the fabric of our lives. Grief comes whether we invite it in or not.

Years now separate me from the newness of these tough losses, and now I actually welcome the waves of grief that continue to ripple through my life. These moments remind me of the life and love we have shared.

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and I am proud to be a part of the team at Hospice of the Foothills. Each year we celebrate and rejoice in the fact that we get to do this amazing and rewarding work.

We speak often that end-of-life care is about making every moment matter. That includes the important grief work after our loved ones pass. Our bereavement volunteers and staff are here to comfort, bear witness, and provide tools.

When that Mack truck hit me years ago, Hospice of the Foothills’ bereavement program was there to gently allow me to feel what I once imagined unbearable.

November is here, my favorite month for so many reasons. A month of gratitude and a month of change. We experience the cycle of life in all its glory as the leaves on our beloved trees bid us a brilliant farewell. The truth in this annual cycle reminds me of the importance of stopping, taking a breath, and reveling in the life that was, and its vibrant final act. And to me that is grief. Good grief!

Viv Tipton lives in Grass Valley.