Vicky Roberts: Stories on Paradise a salve for a big wound

I’d like to thank you all with kudos at this time for your articles of interest around Nevada County and the short articles at the bottom of the front page by the weather with the miner on his bike.

Also the many articles you’ve run and I’ve been reading on Paradise, the Camp Fire, and PG&E. My own interest in the Camp Fire is that I am among the many people who lost nearly everything but our lives, unlike our 85 neighbors who did.

I myself have lived in Paradise for over half of my life —since June 5, 1972, when I was 21 years old. I am now 68. In November of 2018, when the Camp Fire struck I was a resident at Cypress Meadow Acute Care Center in Paradise and the administration, nurses, and CNAs (Certified Nurse’s Aides) were wonderful in safely getting around 145-plus residents out safely with the clothes on our backs, one extra set of clothes and our medication connected to our wheelchairs or walkers.

We were transported down to Chico and sent out to a medical center around Butte County and surrounding California counties. Shortly after all were out safely the roof ended up on the foundation. At just about midnight, I finally ended my long and scary day in a comfortable bed in Colusa in a medical facility.

On Dec. 12, I was transferred from Colusa to here at Wolf Creek by Merit Medical Transport and this has been and will be home until the time that our facility might be able to rebuild up there someplace in Paradise.

Reading your articles about Paradise for me is comforting, and it puts another bandage on the hurting places as part of the healing process on such a big wound for so many people.

Thank you for all the articles written so far about Paradise and the Camp Fire, and any in the future that will be written.

Vicky Roberts

Grass Valley