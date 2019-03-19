Vickie Stokes: NID’s money woes are self inflicted

Gov. Jerry Brown ordered a series of stringent mandatory water restrictions on April 1, 2015 due to his misunderstanding of how to effectively deal with the drought.

He ordered California's cities and towns to reduce water usage by 25 percent. However, Gov. Brown's water restrictions were not applied to California's agricultural water users that use 80 percent of California's developed water supply. Only treated water users were restricted.

NID had normal to above-normal water storage during that period. In addition, the District has contracts with PG&E to purchase additional water from Spaulding Reservoir if needed.

Nevada Irrigation District is not a state agency! The state has no jurisdiction over the delivery and use of water under the District's control. NID by complying with Gov. Brown's order has now put the District's water rights at risk and cost the District's customers $8 million. Water rights held by the District are the oldest in California and predate the state of California's jurisdiction. The Nevada Irrigation District belongs to the landowners within its boundaries. The landowners (us) have a board of directors to represent us and in this case have failed to do so.

Now the board of directors want all water users to make up the $8 million lost due to some of the worst decisions that this board and staff has ever made. The District has shouldered worse droughts without state intervention such as the drought of 1976 and 1977.

When NID wanted to build the Yuba Bear River Project in the '60s at a cost of $65,000,000, landowners were told that when the project was paid for, water to the landowners would be free. The project was paid for in 2013. The state of California did not contribute one dollar to this massive project built by our water district. NID should send a bill to the state for the $8 million. After all, the state didn't lose money, due to the loss of revenue for the sale of the water!

The current board of directors should revisit how staff should operate under drought conditions. After all, they already have a drought contingency plan to follow.

Please tell NID that we strongly object to the rate increase being proposed.

Vickie Stokes is the Moonshine Mutual Water company controller. She lives in Chicago Park.