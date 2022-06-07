Valentina Masterz: Looking toward an awakened and prosperous future

Liberty and justice for all bring us back to unity. I’ve noticed that I have been mentioned a number of times in the press in these last few weeks leading up to Election Day, but only once was I given a chance to offer clarity about where I stand.

The last two years have showed me that we can do much better in getting to know each other’s unique opinions without being offended and relying on inaccurate opinions and censorship. I feel like what we are facing is a widespread deficit of courage to stand up for liberty.

I was born in Communist Russia during the Cold War. Speaking the truth about the Communist Party could be punished with prison or worse. We all know in our hearts that censorship is a tool of tyrants. Having the freedom to speak freely here in America as a citizen is something I do not take lightly.

We are all at the point of awakening where we can no longer live with government that hides behind closed doors. When they say in the press that the candid way I speak my mind is problematic, I say, “Not for me it isn’t.”

I am endeavoring to be your Nevada County supervisor in District 3 to make a difference and to be vigilant about restoring faith and trust in the government for future generations, through my service to “We the People.”

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support. May we all allow the connection between our hearts and minds guide us all to a more awakened and prosperous future.

Valentina Masterz was a candidate for Nevada County supervisor in District 3. To learn more, visit http://www.ValentinaMasterz.org .

​Editor’s note: Masterz submitted this commentary on Sunday, past the Wednesday, June 1, deadline published in this section daily for nearly two weeks.

