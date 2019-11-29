Tucker Martinez: Climate change is real, so act like it

Recently when talking to climate change deniers I have noticed there seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding of what climate actually is as opposed to weather.

Weather is what we experience on a daily basis and is highly variable. Climate is what the average weather conditions have been in any given area on Earth for a period of approximately 30 years.

So by it’s very definition, climate can’t change on a daily basis, which is what all the deniers claim. Weather and climate are not the same thing.

Climate change, specifically warming, therefore means that over the past three decades there have been higher temperatures and less precipitation year after year. That doesn’t mean that the temperature has shot up by 30 degrees and the precipitation has gone to zero. What it does mean is that every year there are fewer days with precipitation and the days are, in general, hotter than they we were the previous year.

Arguing and debating whether climate change is real is simply taking away from the time we have left to find solutions. It’s long past time to be done with the debate.

Additionally, for this to be true doesn’t mean that every single place on Earth has to experience warming. All that needs to be true is that the area experiencing warming and the degree to which it is being experienced is greater than the area not experiencing warming. This is just basic mathematics, specifically a weighted average. Let’s say Los Angeles experiences a warming of 2 degrees Celsius, but Buford, Montana has a cooling of 2 degrees Celsius. The warming experienced by Los Angeles is more significant due to the population and geographic size when compared to Buford.

I see a lot of climate change deniers who post comments about how the Earth will be just fine. That’s absolutely correct, I don’t personally know anybody that would argue otherwise. The Earth will still be around long after humans are gone. When scientists, elected officials, philanthropists, and regular people like you and me talk about climate change being a threat we are referring to it being a threat to humans not the Earth. It absolutely is a threat to humans. Just because the Earth will survive, doesn’t mean it will be suitable for humans.

The idea the climate change is a hoax is flawed for multiple reasons. The government is like middle school, nobody can keep their mouth shut. If climate change was a hoax invented by the government to push some sort of an agenda there is zero chance that would stay quiet for more than a week. This is especially true in the digital age.

And furthermore, if all these privately funded scientific organizations/scientists were in on the hoax there is no way that the number of bribes that would take could stay hidden. It defies logic to think a hoax of such magnitude could ever be pulled off.

Tucker Martinez is a former resident of Nevada County. He currently lives in Lodi.