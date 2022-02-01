Tony Lauria: The true roots of our city

Once in a while I will see a comment from someone who does not seem to grasp the reality of what gold mining truly meant in Nevada County. The phrase reads something like: “This town was built on gold mining.”

Let’s stop right there and consider what was really going on during the Gold Rush days. From my perspective, there was no “building” of a beautiful town that people would love to inhabit.

There was the pursuit of gold at the expense of the environment and healthy living conditions. Just look at the scarred hillsides and contaminated mining sites still cordoned off with caution tape, a century later.

The intention was not to build a beautiful destination for family, and positive growth. It was to take as much from the land as possible, at any cost.

The constructed buildings, roads and clear cuts, weren’t intended for the community. They were 100% for the support of this rape of the land. The result was that gold mining failed this town when the mines ran out, contamination was assessed, and all the sites were abandoned.





We must also not forget how the native Nisenan people were annihilated in the process for living in areas deemed advantageous to the gold diggers.

I’m happy to say that these indiscriminate comments of a town built on gold mining are few and far between because the vast majority of our population understand this heavy industrial, toxic industry should never be allowed to devalue our community again.

This unconscious greed for gold requires no regard to the unforgiving impacts it leaves in the wake of the destructive operations to get it out of the ground, literally, under our homes.

In a nutshell, mining devastates communities, water and the environment, and should never be considered an option where people live nearby or downstream.

In actuality, this town was rescued from the devastation caused by gold mining. This town was built on the tech industry, starting with the Grass Valley Group. It was built on tourism, education, quality of life retirement opportunity, the arts, music and theater, health care, the restaurants, the Briarpatch Co-op, the attraction to nature and outdoor activities, housing construction, bicycle races, the county fair, athletics, garden tours, small and cottage industry businesses, book stores, and agriculture.

I’m sure you can add a few of your own to that list, but suffice to say, gold mining did nothing beneficial for our community, nor the environment we cherish.

Let’s keep focused on attributes we value in our remarkable county: clean air, abundant clean water, pristine nature, quiet and quality of life, environmentally sustainable business. A place anyone would choose to raise their family in conscious cooperation with nature, health and well being as a prime directive.

Sign the petition at http://www.minewatchnc.org . Write/email the Nevada County Board of Supervisors with your comment on the 83 severe impacts listed in the draft environmental impact report. Comment period is open until March 4.

Tony Lauria lives in Grass Valley.