Tony Lauria: Common sense not so common when there’s money to be made

More than ever in recent times, we are seeing changes to our planet that are directly related to humans.

If the age of Earth were condensed to 24 hours, humans have been here for three seconds. In those three seconds we have turned the air into a breathing health hazard in cities, burned and clear cut 148 million acres of rain forest, affected the climate with pollution that has resulted in the hottest temperatures ever recorded, the most melted glacial ice, the largest storms, and the most extensive droughts.

We’ve been instrumental in increasing the rate of wildlife extinction by 1,000 times. The world uses 97 million barrels of oil per day. There’s more carbon in the atmosphere, more pollution, more forest fires, more trees cut down, more waste, more chemicals sprayed on our food and into the fracked earth, than ever before.

Here, at our community’s doorstep, we are witnessing, first hand, more of the same global lack of common sense, as a mining company proposes to transform a residential community into a dry industrial wasteland in pursuit of a substance that has very little practical use now.

Of course, they certainly don’t portray such a grim outlook of their project, but the smart people who live here know better, and can see past the smoke and mirrors.





I question this company’s values, respect for our community and the environment. This is a prime example of why the world is in a state of environmental decline. When businesses focus on profit, sustainability and attention to ecology take a back seat. The pursuit of wealth is not turning out so great for our global well being.

It’s beyond disappointing to hear their CEO’s brazen, disrespectful claim, “there will be no impacts.”

What part of draining 700 million gallons of ground water in six months, is not an impact? What part of the air and noise pollution of 100 heavy truck loads per day is not an impact? What part of energy usage, equivalent to 5,000 homes, is not an impact? What part of storing and using massive explosives under our homes is not an impact?

What part of any of these mining operations would not be contributing to the demise of our planet, our beautiful foothill town and the quality of life for the people and animals who live here?

In my opinion, the short-sighted mentality of placing the almighty dollar ahead of common sense, is alive and well with this wanna-be gold mining company. I am wary of a company that claims to have public support for a such a dangerous industry that risks the decline of our environment and quality of life. I am wary of a CEO that has already been fined for toxic mine related spills in Canada.

If humanity wants to be around for a fourth second, we must change our ways. No amount of gold can buy back our once habitable planet. Stand strong against this threat. The risks are unacceptable, especially where we live.

Write to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Write to any news outlet you can. Make it known that we choose clean, abundant, water, air, unspoiled nature and awareness of the evolved direction humanity must take if we want to survive.

Tony Lauria lives in Grass Valley.