Tom Durkin: We are the problem – and the solution

When it comes to the homelessness problem in Nevada County, unless and until we own the problem, we are the problem.

Thursday, May 19, Beth Moore, co-owner of the Wild Eye Pub, and my No Place to Go Video Project are presenting a benefit for Sierra Roots. It will be an entertaining and educational public discussion of what we as proactive citizens can do about homelessness in Nevada County.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by musicians Juliet Gobert and Bob Woods, two well-known and well-loved local singer/songwriters. Additionally, trivia maven Beth Whittlesey will host a myth-busting, audience-participation program designed to discredit common myths about homelessness.

The evening’s information and call-to action will be presented by a trifecta of organizations on the front lines of homeless mitigation: Sierra Roots, Nevada County Home Path and the No Place to Go Video Project.

‘NO PLACE TO GO’

Juliet Gobert wrote a haunting blues called “No Place to Go” about a woman who lost her man and a safe place to be. I fell in love with Juliet’s song the first time I heard her and Bob Woods on lead guitar perform the heart-breaking melody.

I asked them to record the song so I could use it as the theme song for my No Place to Go Video Project. Not only did they record the song, they recorded it on their first CD of original tunes called “Tea & Whiskey.”

Next Thursday, they will perform “No Place to Go” live, along with some of their best songs appropriate for the evening.

FAITH IN SIERRA ROOTS

While not a religious group itself, Sierra Roots is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that depends greatly on the largesse of local churches and their volunteers. At least twice a week, Sierra Roots hosts free and nutritious meals, clothes and survival gear to all-comers, no questions asked. For security reasons, I’m not naming the churches or when the meals are served.

In addition to feeding and clothing some of the most desperate people in our community, Sierra Roots, in cooperation with the county, also operates shelters during inclement weather to keep people from freezing to death or dying from the heat.

Having learned the hard way that “Housing First” does not always work for the most disaffected members of society, Sierra Roots board members Nick Wilczek and Caryl Fairfull will report on Camp Immersion, Sierra Roots’ intensive effort to teach selected individuals how to live inside and be responsible tenants.

HOME PATH REVEALED

Last summer, I started writing about the near-intractable houseless/homeless crisis in the county. To my delighted surprise, people took me seriously. We created an ad hoc citizens coalition called Home Path.

In less than a year, Home Path has morphed into an organization that has developed a serious plan for a transitional safe-ground camp, parking area and resource center (NCHomePath.com).

Next Thursday, Katherine Doolittle and Paul Halstead will make the first public presentation of the Home Path plan for a safe-ground camp, parking area and resource center.

Although I have dropped out of Home Path to pursue my video project, I could not be more proud of Katherine and Pauli, as well as Dick Law and Leo Granucci. They have created a viable plan to entice people out of the wildland and business districts — and set them up for homes of their own when they are ready, and when housing becomes available.

VIDEO PROJECT

As we were developing Home Path, it occurred to me that many people have grossly distorted ideas of who and what homeless people are. Because I’ve been homeless myself, I began recording video interviews at Sierra Roots’ community meals.

Starting March 21, I’ve been releasing new, short videos every Monday and Thursday on social media. My goal has been twofold. First, to humanize homeless folks; and second, and just as important, to raise the consciousness and conscience of our community about our homeless citizens.

Next Thursday, I will share a compilation of the best interviews. What they have to say will touch your heart and, I hope, your wallet to support Sierra Roots.

WILD EYE GIVES BACK

Since its inception several years ago, Beth Moore and her husband, Dave Kuczora, have established the Wild Eye Pub at 535 Mill St. in Grass Valley as western Nevada County’s premier supper club. The classy venue features fine California cuisine and live music five nights a week (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

The suggested donation for next Thursday is $20, but, “Nobody will be turned away — and you can always donate more,” says Beth. Reservations are already coming in and are highly recommended, because we’re hoping to sell out.

Right now, hundreds of people in Nevada County have no place to sleep, no place to go the bathroom and no safe place to be. Please come to the Wild Eye next Thursday to find out what we can do together to end homelessness.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com .