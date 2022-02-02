Tom Durkin: Toga, toga, toga! Revisited

Unexpected travel suggestions are dancing lessons from God. — Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

Way back last century, Linda, my girlfriend at the time, showed me a party invitation from a friend of hers in Montana.

It was a three-color, eight-page, printed announcement that read like an X-rated comic book. The invite promised a toga party with food, fun and games — and of course, sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. It specifically prohibited “thieves, (a certain kind of person the newspaper won’t print]), and apple-flavored toilet paper.” (Not making this up.)

“Let’s go,” I said.

“What!? It’s in Montana.”





“So?

“But —”

“You said you miss your friend. Let’s go party.”

I convinced her that if we left early Friday, we could get there in time for the party Saturday afternoon. We had Sunday and Monday to drive back to be in time for work Tuesday. We could take turns driving and sleeping in the back of my pickup with a camper shell. We’d only miss two days of work.

It was 1982, and we were still young and foolish enough to drive 1,000 miles (each way) to go to a party. So we did.

TOGAS REQUIRED

Montanans may not be the hippest people on Earth, but they do know how to party.

“Every day is a holiday! Lucky Beaver! Lucky Beaver” yelled a man wrapped in a bedsheet as he toasted the Big Sky of Montana with his beer mug.

He was answered by cries of “Toga! Toga! Toga!” and one or two obligatory yeehaws!

The United Partiers Association of Billings, Montana, had a reputation for throwing outrageous theme parties. The UPA was (and maybe still is) a loosely-organized group of party freaks dedicated to the proposition that everybody should get drunk and crazy and — if they’re lucky — naked.

For this homage to Bacchus, the UPA staged its toga party in August on a ranch outside (way outside) of Billings.

Technically, it was a private party, but anyone with $5 and a toga was welcome. The venue was a deep, dry wash, the kind of place you don’t want to be during a flash flood. People in togas told us where to park in a field next to the wash.

The only way into the wash was a steep trail guarded by a biker and his Harley. UPA security. He was not wearing a toga. But nobody was getting by him without a toga.

He frowned at my camera. I asked him if it was OK to bring in my camera. He snarled, “As long as you don’t take any pictures of me.”

TOGAS R US

Togas were de rigueur, although loincloths were acceptable. This being Montana, cowboy boots and hats were considered fashionable accessories to one’s toga. Underwear was not. Some garments were carefully stitched, colorfully tie-dyed, and firmly secured. Others were draped with studied casualness, in imminent danger (or promise) of falling off.

Paid-up revelers were identified by a special UPA butt stamp. Consequently, there were any number of full moons over Montana that particular summer Saturday.

Horseshoes, drinking contests, water-balloon fights, piggyback races, chili tasting, a bake-off, toga fashion competition and assorted other activities kept people drunk, stoned and amused. The lack of music was a disappointment, especially for me, because that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come.

The music was to be provided by local country-rock bands The Bushwackers and King Rat, whose members comprised the United Partiers Association. Unfortunately, the generator wasn’t working.

Emergency musical entertainment was provided by one of the band members with an acoustic guitar and a girl singer wandering through the crowd. Their repertoire ranged from the Grateful Dead to Merle Haggard.

TOGAS TO GO

As darkness fell, children were required to leave. The mood of the bash was definitely getting rough and rowdy. Linda had been groped several times, and I’d had enough, too.

It wasn’t the best party I’ve ever been to, but we had a good time going there and coming back with a good story.

Also, it was, literally, worth it, because I got the money shot: eight simultaneous full months over Montana. Sold the photo and 250 words to Genesis magazine for 50 bucks. Paid for the trip and made it tax deductible. Lucky beaver.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com