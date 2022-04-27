Tom Durkin: The Four Agreements and me

Nothing is more inspiring than a deadline. My deadline is now. Having failed to gather the information I needed for the column I had planned, I needed inspiration.

Pasted across the top of my main computer monitor are Don Miguel Ruiz’s “Four Agreements.” While not the end all and be all of the guiding principles of my life, they are words I try to live by on a daily basis — especially on deadline.

1. Be impeccable in your word

This is what my columns are all about. I try to say what I mean and mean what I say. This is often involves taking risks, like revealing to the world that I’ve been homeless or that I am bipolar. I’m told that this is self-inflicted character assassination. People tell me I’m embarrassing myself.

There is no shame in being homeless, especially in this county. The shame is that our community tolerates homelessness.

Likewise, there is no shame in having a mental disorder. It’s not our fault any more than being born with cerebral palsy or juvenile diabetes. The shame is on society’s prejudice against us.

I think it is incumbent on me, as what shrinks call a “high-functioning individual,” to speak for my people, to blow up the negative stereotypes about us.

2. Don’t take anything personally

When you criticize, mock or otherwise put someone down, that often says more about you than about the person you are disrespecting.

If I took the troll patrol’s comments about my columns personally, I’d have to give it up. I won’t pretend some of the comments don’t hurt, but I knew the job was dangerous when I took it.

A lot of the negative comments are proof to me that I’m doing my job. As Woody Guthrie said: “It’s a folk singer’s job to comfort the disturbed people and to disturb the comfortable people.”

Although you can’t tell it from the online comments, the vast majority of the feedback I get in person and in private communication is positive and encouraging. Moreover, almost always, it’s the same old self-revealing critics, whereas positive comments seem to come from a growing and diverse variety of people, and I take comfort in that.

3. Don’t make assumptions

It could be said that this column is based on my assumption that people are interested in what I have to say. I choose to believe this is true by fact that The Union keeps publishing me. And even my critics are interested enough to argue with me.

Seriously, don’t make assumptions about me or anybody else, because, “To assume makes an ass out of u and me.”

4. Always do your best

I lost the best job of my life over this premise. My company’s motto, which was on the home page of our intranet, was, “Good enough isn’t.”

Of the Four Agreements, this is the one I most agree with. So, when I was told my work was “good enough” and I should stop trying to improve the magazine I had been explicitly hired to improve, I experienced more than a little cognitive dissonance.

When I pushed back, they offered me a very nice severance page. They told me I had done what they had hired me to do, and now my services were no longer needed. As an expression of our gratitude, here’s double severance pay, all your stock options and six months of fully paid health insurance — and let’s pretend we’re not firing you because you told us you’re bipolar.

I tried not to take it personally.

Drop-dead deadline

Reporters (and columnists) never have enough information or time. We just have deadlines. Actually, we have two deadlines. There’s the editorial convenience deadline of when you’re supposed to file your story. And then there’s the drop-dead line when either you get the story in or it doesn’t run.

My deadline was yesterday, and I didn’t even start writing this column until 2 a.m. today (as I write). Moreover, I didn’t know what I was going to write about.

If I were to be impeccable in my word, I would have to deliver or drop dead trying. If I failed, I would have to not take it personally that somebody’s else’s column ran in my place.

Thus, I had to assume that if I did my best, I would come up with something that (sigh) would be good enough.

Thank you for reading. I welcome your comments, even the negative ones.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com .