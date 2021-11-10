Tom Durkin: Old and in the way?

Young people these days — oh, give me a break! Like you were never young.

The same things that are wrong with this generation were wrong with our generation — and right.

The kids are all right. They’re doing the best they can with the messed-up world we’ve bestowed on them. Do you think they like living with their parents?

There always were, and probably always will be, the slackers, bums and goof-offs, but we shouldn’t condemn a whole generation just because we weren’t like them.

No. We worked hard. Paid our dues. Did the best we could with what we had. We’re rightfully proud of our accomplishments.





QUITYERBITCHIN

Now, we self-righteously complain about age discrimination.

Who’s to blame for that?

How about ourselves?

We sequester ourselves in senior communities where no one under 50 is allowed to live. No children allowed. How is that even legal?

If we segregate ourselves in these often-luxurious enclaves, we’re branding ourselves as old and entitled. That’s likely to generate resentment in younger cohorts.

And what’s with calling ourselves Luddites? As if that’s something to be proud of. That’s just saying we’re old, stubborn dogs who won’t learn new tricks.

To younger minds, refusal to keep up with technology is equivalent to admitting we can’t.

DON’T BE A LUDDITE

One of the most intelligent decisions of my life was to go back to college at age 40. I already had a BA and an MFA, so I just designed my own independent studies curriculum. I took classes in what I absolutely needed and wanted to learn about computers and research technology to keep myself employable.

These days I keep up with books, online learning opportunities and local in-person classes. You have to be in charge of your own continuing education.

If you physically can’t do the work you used to do, learn to do something else. Or, you know, just drop out and retire. If you can afford to.

OLDER WORKERS WORK

Federal and state laws classify people over the age of 40 as “older workers.” Thus, ageism begins at 40. That means I’ve been dealing with ageist employment prejudice for 34 years. It’s real and it’s often highly unfair.

As long as I — and you — can and want to work, I think we should be paid what we’re worth.

The “best” job-search advice often given to older workers is to hide our age on our resume.

I don’t think so. After two years of following such ageist and unproductive advice, I decided to exploit my age and experience. I broke all the rules and wrote an entertaining, three-page, cover letter explaining my peripatetic writing career and why that especially qualified me to be a remote, contract editor for a legal publishing company in Los Angeles.

The CEO called me the next day, and I signed a contract to work part-time (my choice) at a career-level pay rate. (To be clear, this is not a job per se. It’s a contract.) The CEO doesn’t know or care how old I am. He cares that I aced the tests he gave me.

I’m not saying this to brag. Rather, I’m sharing this to give my ancient compatriots hope. You don’t have to accept a position and pay below your abilities.

Don’t settle for a job as assistant night manager at McDonald’s just because you’re old. Try present your age and experience as an asset, not a shameful liability. And good luck wit that.

IN CONCLUSION

If we put down kids these days, segregate ourselves from the rest of society and refuse to keep up with the times, we don’t have much right to complain about ageism, because we’re contributing to it.

HOME PATH UPDATE

HomePath, a nongovernmental organization to shelter chronically homeless people, had a great reorganizational meeting last Saturday at the Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley (thank you, Beth and David!).

While we will continue to build tiny homes and put working poor people in trailers and ADUs, HomePath is now primarily focused on creating a low-barrier sanctuary camp. There are several hundred chronically homeless people still living in the wild, lighting dangerous fires, and using our environment as an outdoor toilet.

We are hoping to create a public-private joint venture. If the government can’t give us money, we hope they will consider loaning us some vacant land that is currently serving no useful purpose. Our purpose is to use that land for the common good of a hosting a strictly temporary sanctuary camp until the homeless/housing crisis is over.

Questions? Please write us at NCHomePath@googlegroups.com .

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com