Tom Durkin: No place to go

Did you know a concrete-and-steel bridge could catch fire? Neither did I.

Fortunately, our professional firefighters were on it last Thursday when an escaped homeless campfire ignited a blaze under the Banner Lava Cap overpass of Highway 20/49.

Do we need a better reminder that homeless camps pose an enormous fire risk?

Wait! Before we go excoriating homeless people for camping in the woods, we must ask ourselves, Where can they go?

We need a designated, safe-ground sanctuary camp for homeless people who have no place to go.





A safe-ground camp would have toilets and showers and support services to help people get back into housing – whenever it becomes available. In the meantime, homeless people need a safe place to be. Safe for them, safe for us.

HOME PATH

Last summer, I started writing about homelessness. To my surprise, people took me seriously. These are the serious community leaders who have created Home Path, a citizen-based plan to open a sanctuary camp to keep us all safer from fire:

Leo Granucci, a powerful and influential voice in our community. Leo is or has been on the boards of such social benefit organizations as Hospitality House, Friendship Club, Center for the Arts, Hospice of the Foothills, Nevada County Relief Fund and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, to name a few. Home Path is blessed to have such a generous and compassionate man leading the way.

Katherine Doolittle, the powerhouse outreach director for Home Path. Katherine is a retired administrator from UC Davis, and more than anyone, she is responsible for making Home Path what it is today. This is not her first rodeo.

Pauli Halstead, the author of the original safe-ground plan. When the Nevada County Continuum of Care failed to act on her Safe Sanctuary project plan, she brought it to Home Path. Combined with another safe-ground plan provided by Leo, Pauli has worked closely with Katherine on the development of virtually all the Resource Center and Transitional Shelter Camp documentation.

Realtor Dick Law, an advocate for “houseless” people and veterans. Dick has and is building tiny homes for homeless veterans. Dick is a front man for Home Path, giving speeches to civic groups like the Rotary to raise community interest and operating capital for Home Path.

HERE’S THE PLAN

Home Path has a detailed plan for a resource center and transitional shelter camp. The plan, which will require a public-private-nonprofit-faith-community partnership, is available for all to see at http://www.nchomepath.com/

Additionally, Home Path has a Facebook page and a Facebook group (look up “Nevada County Home Path” – including quotes). This is where to go to for interesting and informative posts about homelessness.

Home Path on Facebook is also where to see the latest releases from the “No Place to Go” video project. Every Monday and Thursday, “No Place to Go“ releases a new video clip from compelling interviews of local homeless folks — and the people who care about them.

Home Path has a speakers bureau that can provide a trained advocate to explain Home Path’s mission and vision to a civic or faith group or even an in-home gathering of neighbors and friends.

HOW TO HELP

The key to making the Resource Center and Transitional Shelter Camp happen is to build community support to persuade our local government to enable the creation of a safe-ground camp.

Therefore, Home Path is asking for your support by adding your name to an endorsement roster on the green, How to Help tab in the top right corner of the website.

If you want to do more than just be a name on a list, join the Home Path speakers bureau to be trained as an advocate. You don’t have to be an accomplished public speaker. You can just be a well-informed person who promotes the value of a sanctuary camp to family, friends, associates — and elected officials.

WHY TO HELP

Even if you’re somebody who has nothing but contempt and scorn for homeless people, you should support the Home Path plan. Creating a resource center and transitional shelter camp that attracts people out of the woods will keep you safer from fire.

Moreover, a camp that meets basic human needs would draw people away from loitering in the business districts where they are bad for business.

Of course, if you have any kind of sympathy or empathy for homeless people with no place to go, a resource center and transitional shelter camp is a no-brainer. Nobody gets out of homelessness without help, and everybody needs a safe place to be.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com