Tom Durkin: News vs. opinion

People on the political right complain that most reporters are liberal. They go on to claim that our reporting is, therefore, biased.

They’re half right. It’s true that, as a breed, we tend to be liberal, but it does not follow that we are biased. It’s also true that some reporters are conservative, but it is not true that they are biased either.

What liberal and conservative reporters have in common is ethics. Like sports umpires, cops and judges, we are professionally obligated to suspend our personal feelings and political beliefs when it comes to our work.

Ethical journalists operate on this premise: It’s impossible to be objective, but it is possible to be fair.

As a professional reporter, I’ve always checked my attitude at the door. If I don’t like you, I’m still committed to giving you your best shot. Even as an op-ed columnist, I’m still dedicated to accuracy and fairness.





Conflating reporters’ personal politics with their news coverage is just plain wrong. Worse yet, assigning a political bias to a reporter just because you don’t like what they reported is just plain stupid. The news is the news, regardless of who reports it.

According to an April 2020 in-depth study of media bias from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, “the media exhibits no bias against conservatives (or liberals for that matter) …” and “journalists’ individual ideological leanings have unexpectedly little effect on … political news generation.”

No doubt the troll patrol will beg to differ because they know so much more about journalism than I, or a bunch of scientists, do.

MOM MADE ME DO IT

Quite literally, I learned who, what, where, when, why and how at my mother’s knee. It’s one of my earliest memories. She instilled in me that journalism is an honorable profession.

So, when I wandered into journalism at the Auburn Journal in 1981, I was shocked at the contempt most people seem to have for journalists. We’re about as trusted as used car salespeople.

I still take that as a personal and professional insult. You may not like what I write, but you can trust it to be the plain, honest truth as best I know it. Same goes for virtually every other reporter I’ve worked with, even the conservative ones.

Our job is to tell you what you need to know, not what you want to hear.

IMPLICIT BIAS?

Just as reporters tend to be liberal, newspapers tend to be conservative. That’s a fact too. That’s because newspapers are businesses, and businesses tend to be conservative.

While it’s true some rags do skew their news coverage in favor of a political agenda, the best newspapers consider news gathering a sacrosanct mission that must not be influenced by politics. These papers sequester their political positions to their editorial pages where they belong.

The Union is one of those news organizations that honors the difference between page 1 (news) and page 4 (op-ed). I’ve been reading and writing for this paper for more than 10 years. I’ve never noticed a political bias in the news reporting.

The only bias I’ve observed has been the critics’ predisposition to brand any news they don’t like as biased.

The editorial page is another matter entirely.

PREJUDGMENTAL

The Union’s editorial page is a tolerant hotbed of divergent opinions. It’s hard to say what the bias of this newspaper is — but people do it anyway.

Some of these same people are denouncing Ogden Newspapers Inc., the soon-to-be new owners of The Union. Without citing any evidence beyond rumor, they claim Ogden has a right-wing agenda. I don’t know that to be true.

What I do know is that I haven’t seen any blatant evidence of conservative bias in the news reporting of several of the more than 50 Ogden newspapers I randomly selected for casual perusal.

Furthermore, Ogden publishes such respected publications as Grit, Mother Earth News, Natural Home and The Utne Reader, known as “the best of the alternative press.”

ALL IN FAMILIES

It’s only natural that people would be worried about the change in ownership of this newspaper. If there is good news to be had here, it’s that Swift Communications, the current owners of The Union, and Ogden Newspapers, the new owners as of Jan. 1, 2022, are both family-owned operations dedicated to small-town journalism.

It could be worse. Swift could have sold out to a hedge fund that would plunder and pillage the newspaper, laying off staff and sacrificing news value for pure profit.

That’s not happening. What is happening remains to be seen come Jan. 1 and thereafter. It might not be all bad news. I have hope.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com