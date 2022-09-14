Tom Durkin: From food to fuddy

Having grown up a free-range, latchkey kid, I learned to cook early because I was the oldest. Spaghetti, pancakes and blueberry muffins were some of my 7-year-old specialties.

I shared cooking duties with my little sister, who was a great help. Nevertheless, as the oldest, I it was my job to make sure everybody got equal portions. To this day, I can pour out precisely equal amounts of milk or orange juice.

I did not grow up to be a good cook, but I do know what kids will eat.

THE PUDDING CONSPIRACY

As head cook for the Durkin gang, I occasionally got creative.

Once, I suggested mixing chocolate and lemon Jell-O puddings.

“NO!” my brother and sister, for once, agreed, “Yuck!”

So, I made it anyway and didn’t tell them.

They loved it.

Almost an entire lifetime later, I made lemon and chocolate pudding again last night just to see if it was as good as I remembered. It is. Especially delicious with whipped cream on top.

The pudding deception worked. The peanut butter and tuna fish sandwiches definitely did not. Even whipped cream didn’t help.

MY BROTHER’S REVENGE

If I made something my little brother didn’t like, he would torture me by eating with his mouth open. As disgusting as his visible mastication was, it was the sound of his eating that drove me to contemplating poison. The sound made me crazy.

Years later, I learned I have a “disorder” called misophonia. It’s a loathing of certain sounds like fingernails on a blackboard or the sound of people eating.

Disorder?! Give me a break. I have real personality disorders. My aversion to the sound of people chewing is more a natural aversion to an unpleasant sound than a mental disorder.

PHONE MISOPHONIA

It’s most aggravating when people call me up on the phone and talk to me while they’re eating. Aside from triggering my affliction, eating in anybody’s ear is just rude.

Let me repeat that: Eating while you’re talking to somebody on the phone is R*U*D*E.

Please don’t do that. I might hang up on you.

Somehow, I can tolerate the sound of myself eating.

THOUGHTS FOR FOOD

The inspiration for this somewhat unusual (even for me) column has been the Harvest Moon fundraiser for the Food Bank of Nevada County. I wrote about it in this Thursday’s Prospector.

The Food Bank of Nevada County and the Interfaith Food Ministry are the two organizations in the county who have taken it upon themselves to feed people who are “at risk of food insecurity.”

Tell it like it is: Hundreds, if not thousands, of people and families in Nevada County are going hungry.

How are people supposed to go to work, go to school, grow up strong or just be healthy if they don’t have enough or any nutritious food?

Blessings on both these nonprofit organizations. They deserve our support.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

Several years ago, I went shopping the day before Thanksgiving. The old woman in front of me at checkout was buying an inexpensive bottle of wine and a frozen TV dinner of turkey and mashed potatoes. I felt so sad for her.

The Food Bank of Nevada County has a goal this holiday season: Starting with Thanksgiving, the food bank wants to offer free, full-fledged holiday meals to people and families who cannot afford to celebrate with anything more than a frozen TV dinner, if even that.

This Saturday, the Food Bank of Nevada County is holding its first Harvest Moon fundraiser at the North Star House. Tickets are $100, about the price of a nice night out, which it promises to be. And it’s tax-deductible.

Guests can choose from three dinner entrees, listen and dance to the music of “Dream and the Dreamer,” and bid at auction or win through raffle everything from a tricked-out e-bike to an ice chest full of microbrews.

If you would like to attend, and if tickets are still available, go to http://www.foodbankofnc.org or drop by 310 Railroad Ave., Suite 100, Grass Valley.

And please eat with your mouth closed.

A FUDDY ALTERNATIVE

If a Food Bank banquet is not your thing, I highly recommend “Fuddy Meers.” That’s not a typo, that’s the name of the play opening tonight at the Nevada Theatre and running through Oct. 8.

I had the privilege of photographing a dress rehearsal Sunday afternoon. A production of the UpStart Theatre Company, “Fuddy Meers” is a fun and “fuddy” romp with a lot of passion and action. Starring Kate Haight and directed by her husband Danny McCammon, this unromantic adult comedy features veteran local actors Paul Micsan, T.E. Wolfe and Corinne Gelfan.

Go see it. You’ll be glad you did.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net