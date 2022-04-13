Tom Durkin: Do you have faith in faith?

“Faith is believing in something you know isn’t true.” — Tom Robbins, author

Think about it: If the “something” you believe in is actually provably true, you wouldn’t need faith.

For example, I have faith in this adage: “If you do the right thing, the money will come.”

Yeah, right.

Try telling that to the board of directors of your local nonprofit. If the budget of your project proposal depends on the faith that the money will come simply because you’re doing the right thing, they tell you to grow up and come back next year when you can prove your project will work based on facts, not faith.





MEDIA FREEZE-OUT

That’s why I presented a written, fact-based proposal to the Home Path executive team about why they should underwrite a video project I was already doing.

They said no. They said I have to take it on faith (because I’ve not seen anything in writing or reason) that they can persuade the Board of Supervisors to approve a safe-ground camp for homeless people by not working with the media.

As a member of the media and a successful, veteran political campaigner, I have no faith in this bizarre and counterintuitive strategy. So, I resigned.

I decided to self-fund and rebrand as the No Place to Go Video Project <facebook.com/NPTGVP> to support the Home Path camp in my own way.

SMART V. RIGHT

“If you can’t do something smart, do something right.” — Joss Whedon, writer/director

Attempting to pull off a major video project without funds to support myself was not a financially smart move. It proved, however, to be the right move.

Last week, to my surprise and delight, the Sierra Business Council approved my application for a $2,500 microbusiness relief grant to help me recover from the very real financial impact of COVID-19.

I don’t know if that proves do-the-right-thing-and-the-money-will-come, but the Business Council’s faith in me that I will do the right thing with the money proves to me I am doing the right thing.

Thank you so much to the Sierra Business Council. I really appreciate it, and I will use the money as intended: To buy better equipment and software for the No Place to Go videos and other video opportunities on the horizon.

THE LUNCH BUNCH

I also owe a debt of gratitude to Sierra Roots. Since February, I’ve spent my Thursdays at the First Baptist Church in Nevada City having lunch with homeless people.

Dianne Weichel and Janice O’Brien are the co-hostesses of the meal served by cheerful volunteers, some of whom I recognized from my days of working at Hospitality House.

Dianne is the Sierra Roots clothing and lunch manager, and Janice is the founder of Sierra Roots. As such, Janice is, quite literally, revered and loved by the guests. Last week, Janice was sick and couldn’t make it. Dianne held up her cell phone so the guests could yell, “Get well!” to Janice.

It’s been at these lunches that I’ve been able to record most of my interviews so far. Not everyone wants to talk, and that’s OK. No pressure. Others, however, are eager to talk, and one interview can generate enough material for two, three or more video clips.

I already have enough material to last well into May, but I’m still searching for more individuals, because everybody has a different story.

TOTAL IMMERSION

While Home Path is slow-walking its sanctuary camp proposal, Sierra Roots is moving forward with its Camp Immersion program, reported Sierra Roots’ acting-CEO, Susan Rice.

Using a federal Special Emergency Solutions Grant, Sierra Roots is housing six chronically homeless individuals at a time in a local motel for 35 days. Two dedicated case managers work with them daily to get them housing-ready.

Sierra Roots learned from experience in the winter of 2020-21 that just giving a homeless person a room key doesn’t work. Long-term homeless people need assistance in re-learning (or learning) how to live inside as responsible tenants.

As with any “right thing” endeavor, the folks at Sierra Roots depend on the right people to step up. Susan asked me to share that the Sierra Roots Board of Directors has openings, especially for secretary and treasurer. And newsletter editor.

Of course, they need money, clothing, camping gear, and most precious of all, volunteers. If you have any of the above to offer or would like more information, please contact Sierra Roots at (530) 751-3263 or info@sierraroots.com .

Do you believe if you do the right thing, the money (or whatever you need) will come?

I can’t prove that it’s true, but I can’t prove that it’s not either.

So, I’m going to keep on keeping the faith.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor and photographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com .