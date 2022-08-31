Tom Durkin: Close encounters of the homeless kind

What do you need?

What do you want?

What do you wish?

I ask homeless people these three questions in every interview I do for the No Place to Go Video Project (NPTGVP).

The NPTGVP is an attempt to humanize our homeless brothers and sisters because our society so often tends to demonize them.

I have blended some very human answers to these questions in between sections of this column.

WHAT DO YOU NEED?

Judy: “I need access to a toilet. The woods are just not making it.”

Megan: “A place to live, a safe place to go to.”

Vadi: “Right now, I need a place to sleep.”

Jeffery: “I need people to care about the homeless.”

HOME PATH

Last summer, I wrote a series of columns on homelessness. A small group of committed citizens was inspired to create Home Path, an effort to advocate for a managed sanctuary camp with a resource center for homeless people who, literally, have no place to go.

Besides simple human compassion for those less fortunate than ourselves, we need a camp because raw sewage in our environment is a public health hazard, and wildfire from an escaped campfire is a public safety threat to us all.

Over the past several months, Home Path has been quietly generating community support through presentations to local clubs and community groups.

Last week, Home Path achieved the almost impossible: a unanimous endorsement of a sanctuary camp by the Editorial Board of The Union.

Many people will say this camp can’t be done, and as long as they say that, it becomes a self-defeating prophecy.

Somehow, some way, we must find the land and the money – and overcome NIMBY opposition. Nobody said this would be easy.

It can be done, and it must be done. It’s been done in other communities, and we must make a camp happen here. For all kinds of reasons, both practical and compassionate, it’s the right thing to do.

WHAT DO YOU WANT?

Kyle: “I want to start my own business. That’s my dream right now, to start my own restaurant.”

Judy: “I want to feel like a normal person again.”

Jeffery: “I want to see people care about everyone.”

Chris: “I would want my family back.”

NPTGVP

The No Place to Go Video Project is an effort to support the Home Path proposal by introducing the real live people who have said they would go to a safe-ground camp if one were built. These people are our fellow human beings in need of shelter from the storm of homelessness.

Last spring, I published about a dozen short (less than 2 minutes) NPTG interviews on Facebook and other social media. After a summer break, NPTGVP will return on Labor Day with a new video every Monday.

These documentary-style video shorts have been possible because of Sierra Roots. This from-the-heart nonprofit hosts weekly, free, nutritious lunches for homeless and very low-income folks. Most of the NPTGVP interviews happen there. I am grateful to Sierra Roots founder Janice O’Brien and lunch supervisor Dianne Weichel. Without their support, these videos wouldn’t be possible.

I also owe gratitude to singer-songwriter Juliet Gobert and guitarist Bob Woods for their soulful performance of Juliet’s “No Place to Go.” This haunting blues is the theme song for the NPTG videos.

And a special thank you to editors to Robert Summa, Alan Riquelmy and my colleagues on the Editorial Board of The Union who have unanimously endorsed a sanctuary camp.

Most of all, thank you to Katherine Doolittle, Leo Granucci, Dick Law and Pauli Halstead who co-founded Home Path with me. I just wrote some columns. These people are the driving force behind Home Path.

WHAT DO YOU WISH?

Jeffery: “I wish everyone would know the story of what’s really going on with the homeless community.”

Kyle: “I wish we didn’t have it so hard in the county, because I’m tired of seeing people struggle so hard.”

Dale: “I wish people would respect each other and get along a little better than what they do.”

Judy: “I wish that everybody that’s homeless could have a home. Everybody. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.”

SANCTUARY

The homeless people I’ve interviewed have told me over and over they want toilets and a safe place to sleep.

They need a camp. They want a camp – and they wish a camp were already here. (The “camp” would include a parking lot for people who live in their cars.)

For more information on the camp proposal, please visit http://www.nchomepath.com . If you support the idea of a camp, please add your name by clicking on the green “How To Help” button at the top right of every page.

If you would like to see and hear these potential camp residents speak for themselves, please visit http://www.facebook.com/NPTGVP or http://www.tinyurl.com/NPTGproject . New videos will be posted every Monday starting Labor Day.

I think it’s wrong to accept people living in the streets and wildland as normal. Aren’t we better than this? Everybody needs a safe place to be.

As Dale said: “It’s hard. It’s really hard out here.”

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net