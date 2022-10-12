Tom Durkin: Bad optics at Rood Center

I’m confused.

There are five “key activity categories that are … the foundations of a homeless response system,” according to the Nevada County – Continuum of Care Joint Homeless Action Plan. Number one on the list is “prevention and diversion” of homelessness.

In September, I interviewed directors Ryan Gruver, Health and Human Services; Mike Dent, Housing; and Phebe Bell, Behavioral Health. They said despite the county’s best efforts, homelessness is getting worse both here and throughout the state and nation.

They confirmed there is no available affordable housing in the county for the hundreds of homeless people already waiting for housing. Therefore, prevention of more homelessness is a top county priority.

So, why is the county Code Compliance Division evicting four safely housed families (mostly women and children, including an infant) from Tanya Scarlett’s secluded, rural property during a housing/homeless crisis when the county is committed to preventing homelessness?

Life Underground

Several years ago, at my request, Scarlett testified about her little, illegal community to the Shelter Committee of the Nevada County Continuum of Care. I know her to be a caring homeless advocate.

Scarlett told the committee she has been renting to working-poor people with little or no credit for almost 20 years. She stated the rentals were paying the mortgage on her 10 acres, and it’s given her some joy to offer her low-income tenants safe housing at a reasonable rent.

Well aware she was violating zoning code (but assiduous about health & safety), Scarlett has cautioned her tenants to keep a low profile.

For almost 20 years, nobody complained.

What went wrong?

According to Scarlett, a man renting a trailer on her property failed to pay his rent for four months. She Googled him and discovered he is a convicted rapist, a registered sex offender who hadn’t registered with her.

“I’ve got women and children on the property,” she said in a 40-minute, video interview during a tour of the property in September.

When she told the man he had to leave, he demanded $10,000 or he’d turn her in to Code Compliance. She reported the extortion attempt to the District Attorney’s Office, but she says they told her she didn’t have a case.

She said paid the man $5,000, but he didn’t leave as promised. He had trashed the trailer he was living in, so she had him evicted.

Law and justice?

Code Compliance is required by law to shut Scarlett down and evict her tenants. They’re just doing their job. And they’re being somewhat merciful about it by giving the tenants six months to find new housing. (Good luck with that.)

I’ asked Jeff Merriman, director of the Code & Compliance Division of the Community Development Agency, for an in-person interview about the case. He responded that he “unable to discuss any specifics of any Code Compliance Cases.” He further said he would only answer hypothetical questions and only by email.

What’s happening to Scarlett and the tenants she calls “family” is not hypothetical. It’s real as hell.

The eviction/violation contract has been signed. There is no litigation. Scarlett has waived her right to privacy by coming to me – and by launching a Go Fund Me campaign that contains allegations of improper conduct by the code compliance officer working the case.

Code Compliance is expending taxpayer money and resources. I think that’s grounds for asking case-specific questions. Nevertheless, County Counsel Kit Elliott confirmed to me Tuesday that she advises Merriman not to discuss any specific code compliance cases because they might be appealed or litigated at a future date.

So, in a future column or news article, I will report the hypothetical questions and answers I ask Merriman that hypothetically address the issues and allegations Scarlett is making. I want to give Merriman every chance to explain the Code Compliance side of the story.

Still here

Jan. 22, 2019, I formally but futilely proposed to the Board of Supervisors that they declare a moratorium on code compliance evictions if people are safely housed and not being a public nuisance. Even before that, I wrote two Other Voices on the subject in 2018. And here we go again:

We have a homeless/housing crisis. Empty trailers, RVs and existing unpermitted ADUs (accessory dwelling units) like the ones on Scarlett’s property are ready-to-go, right-now housing. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people (including me) and underground landlords have figured this out already.

Families are among the hardest to place in housing, according to Gruver, Dent and Bell.

Unless and until there is enough affordable housing, let people have shelter where they find it. Let Scarlett’s at-risk families stay in their homes.

I’m not calling on Code Compliance not to do their job. I’m calling on our county supervisors, yet again, to change the Code Compliance job description: If you find people living in a safe situation, work with landlords and tenants to keep them in place during this national homeless and housing emergency.

I’m confused. How is it serving the public good to expend taxpayer resources to evict four vulnerable families when there is no housing and the county’s priority is to prevent homelessness?

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .